Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne in 20th Century Studios' Thriller The Amateur

Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne in 20th Century Studios’ Thriller The Amateur

20th Century Studios

Rami Malek and Laurence Fishburne in 20th Century Studios’ Thriller The Amateur

20th Century Studios has released a gripping new trailer and poster for the spy thriller The Amateur. This high-stakes revenge thriller stars Academy Award winner Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) and legendary actor Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix, What If…?). Directed by James Hawes, the film is set to deliver intense action, emotional depth, and a suspense-filled narrative.

A Story of Grief, Justice, and Revenge

The Amateur follows Charlie Heller (Rami Malek), a brilliant yet socially withdrawn CIA decoder whose life is turned upside down when his wife is killed in a terrorist attack in London. However, instead of launching an immediate investigation, Heller’s superiors refuse to act, leading him to take justice into his own hands. Fueled by grief and an unrelenting desire for vengeance, Heller embarks on a perilous global manhunt to track down those responsible, all while staying one step ahead of those who want to stop him.

The film’s latest trailer teases a high-stakes game of cat and mouse, showcasing Malek’s intense performance as a man who must outsmart the very intelligence agency he once worked for.

A Star-Studded Cast Brings the Thriller to Life

Alongside Malek and Fishburne, The Amateur boasts an impressive ensemble cast that includes Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Caitríona Balfe (Outlander), Jon Bernthal (The Punisher), Michael Stuhlbarg (Call Me By Your Name), Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown), Adrian Martinez (The Secret Life of Walter Mitty), Danny Sapani (Black Panther).

Laurence Fishburne plays Henderson, a key figure who likely serves as either an ally or an obstacle in Heller’s dangerous pursuit of justice. With such an accomplished cast, the film promises strong performances and compelling character dynamics.

Based on a Classic Spy Novel

The Amateur is adapted from Robert Littell’s novel of the same name. Ken Nolan and Gary Spinelli wrote the screenplay. The production team includes Hutch Parker, Dan Wilson, Rami Malek, and Joel B. Michaels, with JJ Hook serving as executive producer. Given its literary roots and the expertise behind the script, the film is expected to blend intelligent storytelling with pulse-pounding action.

An Emotional and Action-Packed Thriller

The newly released trailer showcases tense action sequences, gripping dialogue, and Rami Malek’s haunting transformation into a man consumed by vengeance. Unlike traditional CIA spy thrillers that focus on elite field agents, The Amateur follows an intellectual operative forced to step into a world of violence, making for a fresh take on the revenge genre.

Malek’s portrayal of Heller—a man whose analytical mind becomes his greatest weapon—adds emotional complexity to the film. Viewers can expect heart-racing suspense, intense confrontations, and an exploration of how far one man is willing to go for justice.

Release Date and Expectations

The Amateur will hit theatres on April 11, 2025, promising to be a must-watch for fans of espionage thrillers, psychological dramas, and action-packed revenge tales. With Rami Malek’s powerhouse performance, Laurence Fishburne’s commanding presence, and a gripping narrative, the film is already generating buzz as one of the year’s most anticipated thrillers.

Stay tuned for more updates as The Amateur prepares to make its big-screen debut!


