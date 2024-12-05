Drake Dominates Spotify as the Most-Streamed Artist of 2024, Where is Kendrick Lamar?

Drake continues to cement his legacy as a global music powerhouse by claiming the top spot as Spotify’s most-streamed rapper of 2024, a distinction that highlights his massive cultural influence. The announcement came as part of Spotify’s Wrapped segment, showcasing the platform’s most-streamed artists and trends for the year. Spotify revealed that Drake garnered an astonishing 73.3 million monthly listeners, securing his position as the most-streamed rapper and the fourth most-streamed artist globally, trailing only Taylor Swift, The Weeknd, and Bad Bunny. This marks the eighth time Drake has topped Spotify’s rapper list and his fourth consecutive year as the most-streamed male artist. All this while, Kendrick Lamar couldn’t even make it to the top three list despite Kendrick’s ‘Not Like Us’ rebranding and reinvention.

Drake’s dominance extends beyond Spotify. His singles topped the Billboard charts, further solidifying his grip on the industry. He also announced the Anita Max Wynn Tour, set to kick off in February 2025, promising to bring his chart-topping hits to fans across Australia and New Zealand.

Kendrick Lamar Falls Behind

While Drake reigns supreme, Kendrick Lamar’s position on Spotify’s list has sparked fan debates. Ranking fifth among the most-streamed rappers, Kendrick was overshadowed by Travis Scott, Kanye West, and even Eminem. Social media reactions have been mixed, with some fans defending Kendrick’s artistry and others criticizing his absence from the top three. Is it that the ‘Not Like Us’ run is ending as his new album ‘GNX’ has received mixed reactions, with it lacking soul and sounding like one that came to be in the shadow of Drake’s obsession? Pitchfork earlier gave ‘GNX’ a 6.6 rating.

“Kendrick ain’t even top 3 but acts like he is,” one fan commented on a post shared by DJ Akademiks, igniting discussions about the ongoing rivalry between the two rap icons. Fueled by a series of diss tracks from both sides, the feud has kept fans engaged throughout the year.

Just proof that beefing with a bigger artist is the ultimate stimulus package u can get. https://t.co/qSUGjsD0YU — DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) December 4, 2024

Drake vs. Kendrick: A Heated Rivalry

Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s rivalry reached new heights in 2024 as both artists exchanged lyrical jabs. Kendrick Lamar dropped the hot track ‘Not Like Us’, which many saw as a track that called Drake a paedophile. This is something that has led to Drake filing a lawsuit against UMG and even Spotify for letting defamatory content run through the DSP and even propagated on Spotify and iHeartradion with bots and deals. Despite the drama, Drake’s streaming numbers and commercial success have given him the upper hand in their ongoing battle.

Fans of both artists have taken to social media to express their opinions, with some highlighting Drake’s unmatched streaming achievements and others praising Kendrick Lamar’s lyrical depth. However, the numbers don’t lie—Drake’s popularity on Spotify and other platforms shows no signs of waning, and Kendrick may need many ‘Not Like Us’ moments, which is doubtful.

Drake’s Global Influence

Drake’s appeal transcends rap, making him a global icon. On Spotify’s worldwide list of most-streamed artists, he joins pop sensations like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande. His ability to connect with diverse audiences has kept him at the forefront of the music industry.

Moreover, Drake’s collaborations with rising stars and his willingness to experiment with different genres have expanded his reach. His impact isn’t limited to music; his live-streaming session with gaming personality xQc to announce his tour highlights his savvy understanding of modern media.

Looking Ahead

As Drake prepares for his 2025 tour, his reign as Spotify’s most-streamed rapper underscores his unparalleled influence in the music world. Whether through record-breaking streaming numbers, sold-out tours, or dominating the charts, Drake sets the standard for success in the modern music landscape.

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar’s fans hope for a strong comeback, with some suggesting that his next project could restore his position among the top three. Regardless of the rivalry, both artists’ contributions to hip-hop remain undeniable. And not to forget Drake albums that will come out in 2025.

For now, Drake stands tall as Spotify’s king of rap, proving that his music resonates with millions worldwide, year after year.