Guinness World Records honours late Shakuntala Devi ahead of world premiere of biopic on Amazon Prime Video

The Guinness World Records has honoured the late Shakuntala Devi with the title of the ‘Fastest Human Computation’ in the world. This distinguished certificate comes just days ahead of the world premiere of the biopic on a top OTT platform Amazon Prime Video ‘Shakuntala Devi.’

Shakuntala Devi achieved human computation in 28 seconds by multiplying two randomly selected 13-digit numbers at Imperial College in London, UK on 18 June 1980.

Craig Glenday, editor-in-chief Guinness World Records, said Shakuntala Devi’s astounding achievement continues to hold its place in the Guinness World Records archives after so many years. “No one has been able to even equal, let alone break, this record which is a testament to both the exceptional power of Ms Devi’s mind and the significance of this particular mental challenge,” he said. “A global celebration of the life and career of the ‘Human Computer’ is long overdue, and Guinness World Records is honoured to play its part in championing this unique individual.”









Anupama Banerji, the daughter of late Shakuntala Devi, said it is an overwhelming moment for her to receive the honour on her mother’s behalf. “To be conferred with the certificate of Fastest human computation is an exciting feeling, that only my mother was capable of,” she said. “I am glad that I had the opportunity to provide significant inputs while developing the biopic, Shakuntala Devi, to ensure that people get to know my mother the way she was in real life – full of life and truly amazing. Her mad love and passion for maths is well-known. She always wanted to take this a level ahead. This is exactly the kind of recognition that would have made her extremely happy and thoroughly proud of her mathematical abilities which far surpassed anyone else’s.”

The biopic starring Vidya Balan, directed and written by Anu Menon and produced by Sony Pictures Networks, chronicles Shakuntala Devi’s various achievements – personal as well as professional. The actress revealed that in her conversations with Anupama Banerji, she realized that the late Shakuntala Devi didn’t have official certification from Guinness World Records as it wasn’t a norm back then.

“Vikram Malhotra and I were very keen to make this happen, and along with the Amazon team, we reached out to the Guinness World Records team who provided us with every support,” Vidya Balan said. “I am thrilled that Anupama will now have the certificate to cherish forever. This is my tribute to the legend.”

The award-winning actress shared that she is glad to have been part of an exciting journey and being able to witness a ‘1 in a 100 years’ woman who wore multiple hats, being felicitated for her exemplary work. “To be able to portray someone who continues to inspire us is truly an honour for me”.