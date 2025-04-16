Connect with us

HBO Reveals First Cast Members for Upcoming Harry Potter TV Series

Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid John Lithgow, whose casting as Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore Paul Whitehouse has also been confirmed in the role of Argus Filch

HBO Reveals First Cast Members for Upcoming Harry Potter TV Series

HBO has officially announced the first round of casting for its highly anticipated Harry Potter television adaptation, revealing a talented lineup of actors set to bring some of the wizarding world’s most iconic characters to life for a new generation. Leading the announcement are Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, Janet McTeer as Minerva McGonagall, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid. The trio had been rumoured to be in talks with the network in recent weeks, and their involvement is now confirmed. They join veteran actor John Lithgow, whose casting as Hogwarts Headmaster Albus Dumbledore was revealed earlier this year.

British comedian Paul Whitehouse has also been confirmed in the role of Argus Filch, the cranky Hogwarts caretaker. At the same time, stage actor Luke Thallon has been cast as the timid Defence Against the Dark Arts professor Quirinus Quirrell.

HBO, which is producing the series in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery, announced that filming is set to begin this summer, with the first season potentially airing in 2026. The series promises to be a “faithful adaptation” of J.K. Rowling’s best-selling books, and the author herself is on board as an executive producer.

Showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer Mark Mylod expressed excitement about the cast, stating, “We are delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life.”

While the core trio — Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger — have yet to be cast, HBO launched an open casting call earlier this year that reportedly drew over 30,000 applicants. The final selection for these pivotal roles remains under wraps.

Paapa Essiedu, known for his acclaimed performance in I May Destroy You, takes on the complex role of Severus Snape, a character made famous by the late Alan Rickman. Janet McTeer, a two-time Oscar nominee with credits in Ozark, Albert Nobbs, and Jessica Jones, steps into the role of Professor McGonagall. Nick Frost, beloved for his roles in British comedies like Shaun of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, brings his warmth and humour to the role of Rubeus Hagrid.

 

Meanwhile, John Lithgow’s Albus Dumbledore will add yet another prestigious role to his decorated career, following recent turns in The Crown, Conclave, and an Olivier Award-winning portrayal of Roald Dahl.

The new series will allow for deeper storytelling and character development than the original eight-film franchise, offering more room to explore the rich lore and subplots of J.K. Rowling’s novels.

Rumours continue to swirl about further casting, with speculation that Oscar-winner Cillian Murphy may be in talks to portray Voldemort. HBO has not commented on that possibility but has promised more casting news in the coming weeks.

With a stellar creative team and an increasingly impressive cast, HBO’s Harry Potter reboot is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited series in recent memory — one that aims to both honour the original story and reimagine it for a new era of fans.


