Amanda Knox Opens Up on “True Crime Tonight” About False Confession, Prison and Rebuilding Her Life

When a global media storm erupted around the 2007 murder of Meredith Kercher in Perugia, Italy, few could have predicted how profoundly the tragedy would shape the life of American student Amanda Knox. Now, nearly two decades later, Knox is reclaiming her story. In a candid new interview on iHeartRadio’s “True Crime Tonight,” she discussed trauma, resilience, and the fight to regain control of her narrative.

Amanda Knox, who was accused, convicted, re-convicted and ultimately acquitted by Italy’s highest court in 2015, spent almost four years behind bars. Her case became one of the most sensational true-crime stories of the century, fueled by international media scrutiny and sensational headlines. On the show, Knox revisited that harrowing chapter—especially the interrogation tactics and cultural misunderstandings that led to her false confession.

“I was 20 years old, thousands of miles from home, and I didn’t even understand the rules of the game,” she told the host (name). “That experience didn’t just take away my freedom; it took away my identity.”







From Defendant to Advocate

Since her acquittal, Knox has become an outspoken advocate for criminal-justice reform and media accountability. She is the executive producer of Hulu’s new documentary The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, which premiered in New York this month, and hosts the “Hard Knox” podcast. She’s also the author of Free: My Search for Meaning, which chronicles her journey of healing and self-discovery.

On “True Crime Tonight,” she described how advocacy and storytelling have helped her rebuild her life: “By telling my own story, I’m not letting the media define me anymore. I’m defining myself.”

Media Responsibility in True Crime

The conversation also delved into the ethics of turning real lives into entertainment. Knox warned about the dangers of sensationalized narratives, noting how coverage of her case shaped public perception before the facts were even established. “We need to ask ourselves what our curiosity costs the people at the center of these stories,” she said.

Listeners can hear the full interview on iHeartRadio, where Knox reflects on the ongoing psychological toll of incarceration and the challenge of living under a shadow cast by headlines from her past.

As Hulu’s The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox streams to millions, this latest appearance underscores Knox’s ongoing mission: to transform a story once used against her into a platform for empathy, reform, and truth.