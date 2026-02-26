Connect with us
Scrubs Revival Review: JD and Turk Bring Sacred Heart Back to Life

Scrubs Revival Review: JD and Turk Bring Sacred Heart Back to Life

Few TV creators are on a hotter streak than Bill Lawrence. After the global success of Ted Lasso and the acclaim surrounding Shrinking, Lawrence has turned his attention back to the hospital corridors of Scrubs.

Sixteen years after the medical sitcom wrapped its original run, Scrubs returns for a revival season on ABC, streaming the next day on Hulu. For longtime fans, the question is simple: can the daft humor and heartfelt storytelling survive in 2026?

The answer, at least in its opening episodes, is a resounding yes.

Back to Sacred Heart Hospital

The revival smartly resets the clock to the emotional high point of season eight, effectively sidelining the controversial ninth season, which many fans considered an awkward spinoff experiment.

Zach Braff returns as John “JD” Dorian, now working as a concierge doctor catering to wealthy clients. A visit to Sacred Heart Hospital quickly reignites his passion for frontline medicine, pulling him back into the chaos of teaching rounds and personal reflection.

Meanwhile, Donald Faison reprises his role as Turk, JD’s best friend and surgical counterpart. Sarah Chalke is back as Elliot, and John C. McGinley once again delivers razor-sharp monologues as Dr. Cox. The chemistry that defined the original series remains intact, giving the revival an immediate sense of comfort and familiarity.

Silly Comedy Meets Serious Commentary

Classic Scrubs hallmarks — fantasy cutaways, absurd gags, and rapid-fire banter — are firmly in place. JD’s daydream sequences still interrupt reality at the most inappropriate moments, preserving the show’s signature tone.

However, this version of Scrubs feels angrier. Where the original often expressed frustration about the U.S. healthcare system, the revival leans into sharper social commentary. Several storylines center on patients facing life-threatening consequences due to a lack of affordable coverage, forcing doctors to navigate ethical gray areas.

The result is a tonal blend that pairs deliberately silly humor with genuine outrage. It’s a risky balance, but one that largely works, reflecting how both the television landscape and healthcare debates have evolved.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Disney+ (@disneyplus)

New Faces, Mixed Results

As with any teaching hospital, a new crop of young doctors arrives to shake up the status quo. So far, these characters are lightly sketched, lacking the depth that made the original interns memorable. Still, early episodes suggest room for growth.

A standout newcomer is Vanessa Bayer’s HR executive, who often feels like she’s wandered in from a slightly weirder sitcom. Her presence adds a meta layer, gently poking fun at the show’s more outdated tendencies while acknowledging modern workplace sensibilities.

Redemption and Reinvention

The cast has openly acknowledged that the ninth season missed the mark. In interviews, Braff and Faison have described the revival as a chance at redemption — a way to recapture what made the original resonate with audiences.

By grounding the storytelling, sharpening its themes, and preserving its emotional core, Scrubs manages to feel both nostalgic and contemporary. It’s a rare revival that doesn’t simply trade on past glory but actively refines its formula.

If early episodes are any indication, Sacred Heart Hospital is open for business again — and this time, it feels like the right prescription.

