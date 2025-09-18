‘Mormon Wives’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Explosive Drama as Jessi Ngatikaura Confronts Affair Rumors

The highly anticipated third season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is almost here, and if the new trailer is any indication, fans are in for one of the most explosive chapters yet. Premiering on Hulu and Disney+ on November 13, 2025, the unscripted series once again brings viewers inside the turbulent friendships, family dynamics, and controversies of Utah’s most famous MomTok influencers.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 teaser, released September 16, sets the stage for heightened tensions—particularly between Taylor Frankie Paul and Jessi Ngatikaura, whose rocky relationship takes centre stage. “Name-calling, talking down to each other, threats. Bringing this energy of Mormons gone wild,” one star warns in a voiceover.

Jessi Ngatikaura Faces Public Meltdown Over Affair Allegations

One of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 3 trailer’s most striking moments shows Jessi Ngatikaura breaking down in tears as rumours about her alleged affair resurface. In a heated exchange, Taylor Frankie Paul threatens to “go live and tell everyone” about Jessi—an apparent reference to swirling claims that Ngatikaura had a secret fling with Marciano Brunette, a cast member from Hulu’s Vanderpump Villa.

Though Jessi Ngatikaura has consistently denied the allegations, she has remained tight-lipped about the details. “A lot of this story is unpacked in Season 3, so I can’t talk about it yet,” she told Nick Viall during The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 2 reunion this past July. “There’s a lot more to the story, and it’s not what you think it is.”

Her on-screen breakdown, coupled with her confessional statement—“When this airs, it’s all going to be public”—suggests that this season may finally reveal her side of the story.

Alliances Shattered, Friendships Tested

The teaser also hints at fractured alliances among the women. “Things are going to get messy because people are going to start taking sides,” Taylor admits in her confessional. Quick cuts show shouting matches, tense confrontations, and shifting loyalties that threaten to rip apart the group.

The returning cast includes Taylor Frankie Paul, Jessi Ngatikaura, Mayci Neeley, Demi Engemann, Whitney Leavitt, Jennifer Affleck, Mikayla Matthews, Layla Taylor, and Miranda McWhorter—guaranteeing plenty of drama and social media fallout.

Season 3 Promises Chaos—and Full Transparency

With all 10 episodes dropping at once on November 13, fans won’t have to wait week-to-week for answers. For those who’ve followed the MomTok stars from viral TikToks to reality TV stardom, this season promises to be the most raw, chaotic, and emotionally revealing yet.

Between affair rumors, power struggles, and public meltdowns, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Season 3 could cement its status as Hulu’s most addictive reality series.