Netflix and Spotify Join Forces: Video Podcasts Coming to the Streaming Giant in 2026

What began as an audio-only medium has evolved into a dynamic, multi-format storytelling platform. According to Spotify, there are now over 250,000 video podcasts hosted on its platform — a number growing rapidly as creators explore visual storytelling.

In a move that could redefine how audiences consume podcasts, Netflix and Spotify have announced a major video podcast distribution deal set to debut in early 2026. The partnership will bring some of Spotify’s most popular shows — including The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Rewatchables, The Zach Lowe Show, and Dissect — to Netflix’s massive global audience.

Initially launching in the United States, the deal will later expand to international markets, offering Netflix viewers access to an entirely new form of entertainment: on-demand video podcasts from Spotify Studios and The Ringer.

From Sports to True Crime: A Diverse Lineup of Hits

The initial wave of video podcasts covers a wide range of genres — from sports and pop culture to lifestyle and true crime.

Sports titles include fan favorites like The Bill Simmons Podcast, The Ringer NBA Show, The McShay Show, The Mismatch, Fairway Rollin’, and The Ringer F1 Show.

On the culture and lifestyle side, viewers can expect The Rewatchables, The Big Picture, The Dave Chang Show, Recipe Club, and Dissect.

For true crime enthusiasts, Spotify and Netflix will feature chilling hits like Conspiracy Theories and Serial Killers.

A Win for Creators and Audiences Alike

Lauren Smith, Netflix’s VP of Content Licensing and Programming Strategy, described the collaboration as a bold step toward blending streaming entertainment with digital audio storytelling. “As video podcasts continue to grow in popularity, our partnership with Spotify allows us to bring full video versions of these top shows to both Netflix and Spotify audiences,” Smith said. “This curated selection adds fresh voices and new perspectives to Netflix, making our lineup more exciting than ever.”

Spotify’s VP and Head of Podcasts, Roman Wasenmüller, emphasized how this deal empowers creators: “Together with Netflix, we’re expanding discovery, helping creators reach new audiences, and giving fans around the world more ways to experience the stories they love. This marks a new chapter for podcasting.”

The Rise of Video Podcasts

Industry experts see this partnership as a strategic move against YouTube, which still dominates the video podcast space. Netflix’s global reach and cinematic interface could give Spotify’s shows an edge in visual presentation and discoverability.

A New Era for Streaming Content

This partnership signals a blurring of lines between music, podcasts, and traditional video streaming. For Netflix, it means expanding beyond scripted content and documentaries into creator-driven, personality-led entertainment. For Spotify, it represents a new distribution frontier — bringing its hit podcasts to screens worldwide.

As the worlds of streaming and podcasting converge, fans can expect a more visual, interactive, and accessible experience than ever before.