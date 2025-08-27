Connect with us

Netflix Sets Release Date for Monster: The Ed Gein Story as Chilling Posters Drop

Netflix Sets Release Date for Monster: The Ed Gein Story as Chilling Posters Drop

Netflix has officially unveiled the release date for the third season of Ryan Murphy’s chilling anthology series Monster. Titled Monster: The Ed Gein Story, the latest installment will premiere on October 3, 2025, just in time for Halloween season.

The series follows in the footsteps of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story and Monster: The Menéndez Brothers, which both captivated audiences and sparked widespread conversation about America’s fascination with true crime. This season takes on one of the most disturbing figures in U.S. criminal history: Ed Gein, the mild-mannered Wisconsin farmhand whose horrific crimes redefined the American horror landscape.



Charlie Hunnam Transforms Into Ed Gein

In a shocking casting twist, Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam takes on the role of the notorious killer Ed Gein. Newly released posters highlight Charlie Hunnam’s haunting transformation into Ed Gein while nodding to horror classics such as The Silence of the Lambs, Psycho, and The Texas Chain Saw Massacre—all of which drew direct inspiration from Ed Gein’s crimes.

The Netflix Monster Season 3 posters not only tease the series’ eerie aesthetic but also acknowledge the cultural impact Ed Gein’s story had on shaping Hollywood’s most terrifying villains.

A Stacked Cast and Twisted Tale

Joining Charlie Hunnam is a stellar ensemble, including Laurie Metcalf as Gein’s domineering mother Augusta, Suzanna Son as Adeline Watkins, Tom Hollander as Alfred Hitchcock, Vicky Krieps as Ilse Koch, and Olivia Williams as Alma Reville.

Other cast members include Joey Pollari as Psycho actor Anthony Perkins, Will Brill as Texas Chainsaw Massacre director Tobe Hooper, and Lesley Manville as Bernice Worden, one of Gein’s most infamous victims.

The Netflix Monster Season 3 series’ synopsis describes Gein as a “serial killer, grave robber, and psycho” whose isolated life and obsession with his mother birthed a “house of horrors” that inspired generations of filmmakers and forever altered horror storytelling.

 

Ryan Murphy Expands His True Crime Universe

Co-created by Ryan Murphy and longtime collaborator Ian Brennan, Monster: The Ed Gein Story promises to be both a disturbing character study and a deep dive into how one man’s crimes reshaped American culture.

Netflix has already confirmed that the anthology will continue, with Season 4 set to explore Lizzie Borden and her infamous axe murders.

With its October premiere, shocking true crime roots, and star-studded cast, Monster: The Ed Gein Story is primed to dominate conversations in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

