Robert De Niro Takes on Dual Mafia Roles in Barry Levinson’s ‘The Alto Knights’

Robert De Niro is back in familiar territory with the upcoming crime thriller The Alto Knights, directed by Barry Levinson. In this highly anticipated Warner Bros. film, Robert De Niro pulls double duty, portraying Vito Genovese and Frank Costello—two of the most notorious real-life figures in New York’s Genovese crime family.

The film, set in the mid-20th century, delves into the power struggle between these two mob bosses, culminating in Genovese’s failed assassination attempt on Costello in 1957. With a screenplay penned by Goodfellas co-writer Nicholas Pileggi, The Alto Knights is poised to be a gripping addition to the gangster film genre, paying homage to Robert De Niro’s storied career in crime dramas.

A Legacy of Mob Roles

De Niro’s extensive filmography includes some of the most iconic crime films ever. From his breakout role in Martin Scorsese’s Mean Streets (1973) to his Oscar-winning performance in The Godfather Part II (1974), Robert De Niro has defined the mafia movie genre. He later starred in Goodfellas (1990), Casino (1995), A Bronx Tale (1993), and Heat (1995), among others.

Now, in The Alto Knights, he faces the unique challenge of portraying two vastly different mafia bosses. According to director Barry Levinson, De Niro’s transformation into both characters was seamless. “It’s amazing. He’s such an astounding actor. It was literally like two different people, like I was working with two different actors,” Levinson said in a 2023 interview.

 

A post shared by Warner Bros. (@warnerbros)

A Story of Brotherhood Turned Rivalry

Barry Levinson has described The Alto Knights as a tale of “best friends who become mortal enemies.” The film explores the deep ties between Genovese and Costello, both key figures in the American Mafia, before their relationship became a deadly power struggle.

Vito Genovese, an ambitious and ruthless mobster, sought complete control of the underworld, leading him to orchestrate a hit on Frank Costello. However, Frank Costello survived the assassination attempt and eventually retired from organized crime. This intense conflict forms the core of The Alto Knights, giving audiences an inside look at the brutal politics of the mafia.

A Strong Supporting Cast

Joining Robert De Niro in The Alto Knights is an impressive supporting cast. Debra Messing takes on the role of Costello’s wife, Bobbie, while Kathrine Narducci plays Genovese’s wife, Anna. Cosmo Jarvis, known for his work in Peaky Blinders, also stars in a key role.

The film marks yet another collaboration between De Niro and Levinson, who previously worked together on Wag the Dog, Sleeper, The Wizard of Lies, and What Just Happened. Given their history of compelling storytelling, The Alto Knights is expected to deliver a gripping and authentic portrayal of organized crime.

Release Date and Expectations

With The Alto Knights set to hit theaters on March 21, anticipation is high among crime film enthusiasts. Given its powerhouse cast, gripping real-life story, and Robert De Niro’s return to his mafia roots, the film is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of the genre.

As the trailer suggests, audiences can expect intense drama, high-stakes power plays, and De Niro’s masterful performance in dual roles—proving once again why he remains a legend in crime cinema.


