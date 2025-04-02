‘Meet the Parents 4’ in the Works with John Hamburg as Director

Universal Pictures is officially moving forward with a fourth instalment of the beloved Meet the Parents franchise, with John Hamburg set to direct. The upcoming sequel will see the return of original stars Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller, Teri Polo, and Blythe Danner, rekindling one of Hollywood’s most successful comedy franchises.

John Hamburg, who wrote the screenplay for the new film, is no stranger to the series. He contributed to the scripts for the 2000 original, 2004’s Meet the Fockers, and 2010’s Little Fockers. While details about the plot remain under wraps, the return of De Niro and Stiller suggests that the film will once again focus on the hilariously awkward dynamic between Greg Focker (Ben Stiller) and his overbearing father-in-law, Jack Byrnes (Robert De Niro).

A Comedy Franchise with Staying Power

The Meet the Parents franchise has been a box office powerhouse. The first film, directed by Jay Roach, was a surprise hit, grossing over $330 million worldwide. Its sequel, Meet the Fockers, expanded the cast to include Dustin Hoffman and Barbra Streisand, leading to an even bigger success, bringing in $522 million globally. While 2010’s Little Fockers, directed by Paul Weitz, received mixed reviews, it still managed to draw audiences and push the franchise past the $1 billion mark in total earnings.

The franchise’s success is largely due to its relatable family dynamics, sharp humour, and undeniable chemistry between Stiller and De Niro. Fans have long speculated about a fourth instalment, and Hamburg’s involvement suggests the film will remain true to the series’ comedic roots.

John Hamburg’s Return to the Director’s Chair

Hamburg, best known for writing and directing comedies like I Love You, Man and Along Came Polly, is taking on a bigger role this time as both the writer and director of Meet the Parents 4. His deep understanding of the characters and franchise makes him the ideal choice to helm the project. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hamburg was coy when asked if another sequel was in the works. “I will refrain from discussing that question, but I love everybody involved, and we all are still in touch, and I think that’s all I’m gonna say on that.” Now, it’s clear that discussions had already begun behind the scenes.

A Star-Studded Production Team

The sequel is being produced by an impressive team, including Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal (Tribeca Productions), Jay Roach (Delirious Media), Ben Stiller and John Lesher (Red Hour Films) and John Hamburg (Particular Pictures).

Additionally, Universal’s executive VP of production development, Matt Reilly, and director of production development, Jacqueline Garrell, are overseeing the project for the studio.

What’s Next for Meet the Parents 4?

With Hamburg at the helm and the original cast returning, Meet the Parents 4 is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated comedy sequels in recent years. While no release date has been announced, fans can expect another round of hilarious misadventures involving Greg, Jack, and the rest of the Focker family.

Stay tuned for more updates as Universal moves forward with bringing this comedy favourite back to the big screen!