Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

How the Oscars Shaped Streaming Trends in the US, Insights from JustWatch

How the Oscars Shaped Streaming Trends in the US, Insights from JustWatch

Movies & Documentaries

How the Oscars Shaped Streaming Trends in the US, Insights from JustWatch

Screen Plunge
Published on

The Academy Awards have long influenced audience viewing habits, and the 2025 Oscars were no exception. Following Hollywood’s biggest night, viewers flocked to streaming platforms to catch up on the most celebrated films. According to new data from JustWatch, several Oscar-nominated films saw dramatic shifts in popularity, with some new contenders emerging in the top rankings and having an impact on the streaming trends.

Post-Oscars Streaming Rankings

JustWatch analyzed how U.S. audiences responded to the Oscars 2025 by tracking the most-streamed nominated films. The data revealed that The Substance and Conclave held onto their leading spots, but other titles like The Brutalist, Wicked, and I’m Still Here saw significant surges in viewership. Here are the top 10 most-streamed Oscar-nominated films after the awards:

Rank

Title

Awards Won

1

The Substance

1

2

Conclave

1

3

A Real Pain

1

4

The Brutalist

3

5

Wicked

2

6

I’m Still Here

1

7

The Wild Robot

0

8

Flow

1

9

A Complete Unknown

0

10

Nosferatu

0

*Note: The film Anora was not included in the rankings due to a lack of streaming availability in the U.S., but it was the second most popular movie after The Substance.

Key Takeaways from the Post-Oscars Streaming Surge

The data from JustWatch highlights several significant trends in how audiences react to the Academy Awards:

Newcomers Gaining AttentionThe Brutalist, Wicked, I’m Still Here, and A Complete Unknown entered the top 10 rankings after the Oscars. This suggests that audiences often wait for the awards to decide which films to watch next.

Shifts in Viewer Preferences – Before the Oscars, blockbuster films like Dune: Part Two, Alien: Romulus, Inside Out 2, and Gladiator II dominated streaming interest. However, after the ceremony, critically acclaimed and award-winning films replaced them, reflecting the power of Oscar recognition.

Sustained Interest in Leading FilmsThe Substance and Conclave retained their top spots, demonstrating their lasting appeal among audiences even after the awards season.

Rising Popularity of Indie and Arthouse Films – Movies like Flow and Nosferatu saw increased viewership, showing that the Oscars can drive interest in unconventional and artistic storytelling.

2025 Oscars: ‘Emilia Pérez’ Dominates with 13 Nominations, Historic Firsts, and Shocking Snubs

The Power of the Oscars in Streaming Trends

The impact of the Academy Awards on streaming habits is undeniable. Winning an Oscar or securing a nomination can propel a film to a wider audience, especially as viewers turn to streaming platforms to catch up on the year’s most talked-about movies.

As streaming continues to dominate the entertainment landscape, platforms like JustWatch provide valuable insights into viewing trends. By analyzing real user activity—such as clicks on streaming offers and watchlist additions—JustWatch offers a unique window into how the Oscars influence audience preferences.

For those looking to explore the latest streaming trends, JustWatch’s Streaming Charts provide up-to-date rankings and insights into what audiences are watching worldwide.

For more insights on streaming trends, visit JustWatch’s Streaming Charts.

Just Watch Streaming Charts

Just Watch Streaming Charts


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Wendy Williams’ Shocking Plea for Help: TV Icon Hospitalized Amid Guardianship Battle

Wendy Williams’ Shocking Plea for Help: TV Icon Hospitalized Amid Guardianship Battle
By March 11, 2025
Nike’s Biggest Marketing Mistake: Losing Stephen Curry to Under Armour Cost $14 Billion LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Tiger Woods, and Cristiano Ronaldo

Nike’s Biggest Marketing Mistake: Losing Stephen Curry to Under Armour Cost $14 Billion
By March 11, 2025
Elon Musk Calls a Democrat Senator and Former Navy Pilot Mark Kelly a Traitor Over Ukraine Zelensky J D Vance Donald Trump

Elon Musk Calls a Democrat Senator and Former Navy Pilot Mark Kelly a Traitor Over Ukraine
By March 11, 2025
How the Oscars Shaped Streaming Trends in the US, Insights from JustWatch

How the Oscars Shaped Streaming Trends in the US, Insights from JustWatch
By March 15, 2025
Deltin Goa Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival Poker Festival Deltin Royale

Deltin Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival
By March 13, 2025
‘John Wick 5’ Confirmed: Will Keanu Reeves Return? Lionsgate

‘John Wick 5’ Confirmed: Will Keanu Reeves Return?
By March 13, 2025
Deltin Goa Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival Poker Festival Deltin Royale

Deltin Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival
By March 13, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Why Mexican Slots Machines Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins Online Casino

Why Mexican Slots Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins
By March 11, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Deltin Goa Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival Poker Festival Deltin Royale

Deltin Announces iMMORTALS Season 2, India’s Largest Poker Cash Festival
By March 13, 2025
Why Mexican Slots Machines Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins Online Casino

Why Mexican Slots Are a Fiesta of Fun and Wins
By March 11, 2025
How To Run A Legal Poker Business

How To Run A Legal Poker Business
By March 11, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time Kalki Durex’s Global Sex Survey 2024 Kalki Koechlin Abhay Deol Vir Das

Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast: Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time
By February 19, 2025
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Season 3 HBO Stuns Fans – Arnold Schwarzenegger Reaction is Priceless

HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Stuns Fans – Arnold’s Reaction is Priceless
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
Apple Unveils iPhone 16e A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse Apple AI ChatGPT

Gadgets & Lifestyle Devices

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse
To Top
Loading...