How the Oscars Shaped Streaming Trends in the US, Insights from JustWatch

The Academy Awards have long influenced audience viewing habits, and the 2025 Oscars were no exception. Following Hollywood’s biggest night, viewers flocked to streaming platforms to catch up on the most celebrated films. According to new data from JustWatch, several Oscar-nominated films saw dramatic shifts in popularity, with some new contenders emerging in the top rankings and having an impact on the streaming trends.

Post-Oscars Streaming Rankings

JustWatch analyzed how U.S. audiences responded to the Oscars 2025 by tracking the most-streamed nominated films. The data revealed that The Substance and Conclave held onto their leading spots, but other titles like The Brutalist, Wicked, and I’m Still Here saw significant surges in viewership. Here are the top 10 most-streamed Oscar-nominated films after the awards:

Rank Title Awards Won 1 The Substance 1 2 Conclave 1 3 A Real Pain 1 4 The Brutalist 3 5 Wicked 2 6 I’m Still Here 1 7 The Wild Robot 0 8 Flow 1 9 A Complete Unknown 0 10 Nosferatu 0

*Note: The film Anora was not included in the rankings due to a lack of streaming availability in the U.S., but it was the second most popular movie after The Substance.

Key Takeaways from the Post-Oscars Streaming Surge

The data from JustWatch highlights several significant trends in how audiences react to the Academy Awards:

Newcomers Gaining Attention—The Brutalist, Wicked, I’m Still Here, and A Complete Unknown entered the top 10 rankings after the Oscars. This suggests that audiences often wait for the awards to decide which films to watch next.

Shifts in Viewer Preferences – Before the Oscars, blockbuster films like Dune: Part Two, Alien: Romulus, Inside Out 2, and Gladiator II dominated streaming interest. However, after the ceremony, critically acclaimed and award-winning films replaced them, reflecting the power of Oscar recognition.

Sustained Interest in Leading Films – The Substance and Conclave retained their top spots, demonstrating their lasting appeal among audiences even after the awards season.

Rising Popularity of Indie and Arthouse Films – Movies like Flow and Nosferatu saw increased viewership, showing that the Oscars can drive interest in unconventional and artistic storytelling.

The Power of the Oscars in Streaming Trends

The impact of the Academy Awards on streaming habits is undeniable. Winning an Oscar or securing a nomination can propel a film to a wider audience, especially as viewers turn to streaming platforms to catch up on the year’s most talked-about movies.

As streaming continues to dominate the entertainment landscape, platforms like JustWatch provide valuable insights into viewing trends. By analyzing real user activity—such as clicks on streaming offers and watchlist additions—JustWatch offers a unique window into how the Oscars influence audience preferences.

For those looking to explore the latest streaming trends, JustWatch’s Streaming Charts provide up-to-date rankings and insights into what audiences are watching worldwide.

For more insights on streaming trends, visit JustWatch’s Streaming Charts.