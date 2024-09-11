Mangey Khan, a celebrated Rajasthani folk singer and the lead vocalist of the iconic musical group Barmer Boys passed away at the age of 49. Khan, who had recently undergone heart bypass surgery, was one of the most prominent voices in the Manganiyar community. He was known for his mesmerizing performances and unique vocal style. His sudden demise has left the world of folk music in deep mourning.

Mangey Khan’s fame rose significantly as the lead singer of Barmer Boys, a Manganiyar trio that gained national and international acclaim. They became widely recognized when they performed on Season 3 of MTV India’s Coke Studio, bringing traditional Rajasthani folk music to a global audience. Khan’s voice perfectly embodied the Manganiyar tradition, blending Sufi, Rajasthani folk, and Hindustani classical influences in a way that resonated with audiences far and wide.









Amarrass Records, representing Barmer Boys, released an emotional statement mourning Khan’s passing. “With profound grief and an aching heart, we are sharing the tragic news of the sudden demise of Manga (Mangey Khan), the lead vocalist and the voice of Amarrass Records’ band, Barmer Boys,” read the statement. “Manga, as he was lovingly called, was one of the finest vocalists from the Manganiyar community, at the peak of his career and with decades of concerts, sold-out shows, and loud applause ahead of him.”

The heartfelt note continued, praising his remarkable vocal abilities: “His voice danced effortlessly at the high register that Manganiyar music demands. It was powerful but also sweet, like a birdsong. We will miss hearing it live, we will miss his smile, we will miss Manga, our friend.”

Mangey Khan’s career was marked by over 200 concerts in more than 20 countries, where he performed at prestigious international music festivals, including the Roskilde Festival in Denmark, Clockenflap in Hong Kong, and the Winnipeg Folk Festival in Canada. His performances helped put Rajasthani folk music on the global map.

Fateh Khan, former District President of Barmer Congress, also paid tribute to the late singer, sharing his condolences on X (formerly Twitter). Mangey Khan’s voice and contributions to Rajasthani folk music have left an indelible mark, and music lovers worldwide will deeply feel his loss.

Mangey Khan’s legacy will continue to inspire future musicians and keep the Manganiyar tradition alive.