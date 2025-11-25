Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

‘Stranger Things’ Stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Break Down the De-Aging Process in Season 5

‘Stranger Things’ Stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Break Down the De-Aging Process in Season 5

E! News

‘Stranger Things’ Stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Break Down the De-Aging Process in Season 5

Screen Plunge
Published on

As Stranger Things heads into its fifth and final season, the show’s stars are revealing the behind-the-scenes magic that brought their younger characters back to life. Noah Schnapp and Millie Bobby Brown, who play Will Byers and Eleven, opened up to Deadline about the emotional and technical process of being digitally de-aged for crucial flashback sequences.

The new season begins with an eerie, nostalgic callback: a digitally de-aged Noah Schnapp’s face mapped onto young actor Luke Kokotek, who physically portrays an 11-year-old Will trapped in the Upside Down. The visual effects were crafted by Lola VFX, a leading studio known for its cutting-edge facial replacement and CGI work.

How Noah Schnapp “Directed” His Younger Self

Noah Schnapp revealed that recreating the physicality of his childhood self was both strange and rewarding. To prepare Kokotek for the role, the actor studied his Season 1 performance—how he moved, breathed, and reacted as young Will.

“I asked Millie for help,” he said. “I had to think introspectively about how I acted back then and translate that to the kid. It’s a little digital-looking, but it turned out pretty well.”

The process pushed Noah Schnapp into “director mode,” giving him a rare opportunity to mentor another performer on how to capture the essence of a character he first played as a pre-teen.

Stranger Things Season 5

Stranger Things Season 5

Millie Bobby Brown Reflects on Season 1: “I Screamed Without Embarrassment”

Millie Bobby Brown, who underwent similar de-ageing for Eleven’s backstory in Season 4, said she was “excited” to watch Noah Schnapp go through the same experience. She also admitted that revisiting her early years on the show made her reflect on how much she has changed.

“Ten years ago, social media wasn’t a thing. I posted pictures of my dog to 25 followers,” she said, describing the raw, fearless energy she brought to her first season. “I screamed and threw my hand out with no embarrassment. You really have to leave humility at the door.”

Brown mentored young actress Martie Blair in Season 4, helping her master Eleven’s supernatural mannerisms. Like Schnapp, she guided her young counterpart from behind the camera—mirroring movements, shouting, and replicating telekinetic gestures to help Blair stay grounded in the scene.

Passing the Torch: Guiding the Next Generation of ‘Stranger Things’

Both actors said the unique experience of mentoring younger performers added a new emotional layer to filming the final season. As the show prepares to say goodbye, Schnapp and Brown are—ironically—helping recreate the very versions of themselves that first captured viewers’ hearts.

With Stranger Things 5 promising higher stakes, deeper mythology, and advanced VFX, the digital de-ageing sequences are set to become some of the most-talked-about moments in the final chapter of the Netflix phenomenon.

  • ‘Stranger Things’ Stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Break Down the De-Aging Process in Season 5
  • Stranger Things Season 5
  • ‘Stranger Things’ Stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Break Down the De-Aging Process in Season 5
  • Stranger Things Season 5

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in E! News

‘Stranger Things’ Stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Break Down the De-Aging Process in Season 5

‘Stranger Things’ Stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Break Down the De-Aging Process in Season 5
By November 25, 2025
Erika Kirk Says She Prayed She Was Pregnant After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Erika Kirk Says She Prayed She Was Pregnant After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
By November 25, 2025
Sunrise Airways Suspends Domestic Flights After Aircraft Hit by Gunfire in Port-au-Prince Haiti Airline cancel all domestic flights

Sunrise Airways Suspends Domestic Flights After Aircraft Hit by Gunfire in Port-au-Prince
By November 25, 2025
‘Y Marshals’ Sets 2026 Premiere The Yellowstone Universe Charges Forward with Kayce Dutton at the Helm Taylor Sheridan

‘Y: Marshals’ Sets 2026 Premiere: The Yellowstone Universe Charges Forward with Kayce Dutton at the Helm
By November 25, 2025
‘Stranger Things’ Stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Break Down the De-Aging Process in Season 5

‘Stranger Things’ Stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp Break Down the De-Aging Process in Season 5
By November 25, 2025
Erika Kirk Says She Prayed She Was Pregnant After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Erika Kirk Says She Prayed She Was Pregnant After Charlie Kirk’s Assassination
By November 25, 2025
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Declares Gemini 3 the New AI Champion — Calling the Leap ‘Insane’

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Declares Gemini 3 the New AI Champion — Calling the Leap ‘Insane’
By November 24, 2025
JD Vance Faces Growing Backlash Over Palantir Ties as Surveillance Fears Rock GOP Base

JD Vance Faces Growing Backlash Over Palantir Ties as Surveillance Fears Rock GOP Base
By November 24, 2025
BillionE Mobility Adopts Netradyne’s AI Technology to Supercharge Safety and Performance Across Electric Fleet

BillionE Mobility Adopts Netradyne’s AI Technology to Supercharge Safety and Performance Across Electric Fleet
By November 24, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Declares Gemini 3 the New AI Champion — Calling the Leap ‘Insane’

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Declares Gemini 3 the New AI Champion — Calling the Leap ‘Insane’
By November 24, 2025
Drake’s Cinematic Album Rollout Sets New Benchmark for Live Streaming Innovation Groovy Gecko LiveU

Drake’s Cinematic Album Rollout Sets New Benchmark for Live Streaming Innovation
By November 22, 2025
Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content

Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content
By November 21, 2025
Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content

Admatazz Partners with BrandMusiq to Bring Sonic Branding Into Everyday Digital Content
By November 21, 2025
Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search

Perplexity AI Strikes $400 Million Deal with Snapchat to Power In-App Search
By November 6, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria

BugSpeaks Expands into Europe with Strategic Launch in Bulgaria
By November 18, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
By October 27, 2025
Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution

Neulife Secures $1 Million Seed Funding To Lead India’s Premium Protein Revolution
By October 27, 2025
Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches

Advertising

Ozempic Exploits a Digital Loophole to Dominate Google’s Weight Loss Searches
Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love

Hollywood

Jennifer Lawrence Says Hollywood “Rejected Me for My Personality” as She Makes Bold Return in Die My Love
Australian Airports Roll Out $2 Billion Upgrade Slashing Security Wait Times

Aviation

Australian Airports Roll Out $2 Billion Upgrade Slashing Security Wait Times
To Top
Loading...