Eaton conserves 20 million litres of water in two years at Maharashtra sites

On the occasion of World Environment Day, Eaton announced that it has received global recognition of zero water discharge certification for its sites in Maharashtra, namely Nasik, Ahmednagar, and Ranjangaon. These efforts align with the company’s 2030 sustainability targets of certifying its some of it manufacturing facilities worldwide as zero-water discharge. To be deemed zero water discharge, sites must discharge less than two percent of their industrial wastewater.









From January 2019 to December 2020, Eaton has saved over 20 million litres of water in Nasik, Ahmednagar, and Ranjangaon. Through its various measures such as – regular maintenance of water tanks, repairing defective water pipes, ensuring minimum generation of effluents through continual improvements and theme kaizens; Eaton continuously strives to fulfill its communal responsibility towards water management.

At Nasik facility, over 8000 Kiloliter water is conserved with the use of cooling tower storage tank and plumbing lines & chamber leading to seepage of water. Eaton has introduced automatic sensor taps and installed Ozone generator in the ETP & STP at all its sites to efficiently manage water.

Shailendra Shukla, Managing Director, Vehicle Group India, Eaton said, “It is our responsibility to use water wisely to help save our planet and the lives that resides in it. We need to focus on reducing our carbon impact and optimizing the operational footprint to support Eaton’s Global 2030 sustainability targets.”

Three Eaton sites in India have been certified as Zero Waste to Landfill – Eaton’s Vehicle Group’s manufacturing facilities at Nashik and Ranjangoan, and Eaton’s MTL plant at Chennai. Eaton India Innovation Center (EIIC) was recognised in the CII Environmental Best Practice competition for Life cycle assessment and product stewardship. The project ‘Zero Waste to Landfill’ received CII Environmental Best Practices Award 2020.

Measures implemented at the Ranjangaon plant earned it a “GreenCo Gold” rating from India’s Sohrabji Godrej Green Business Centre works, which works with stakeholders to promote industry “green” practices and offer advisory services on the conservation of natural resources. To earn the rating, the facility had to score 75-90 percent in all GreenCo rating parameters.

Globally, Eaton is working to reduce carbon emissions from its operations by half, lower product and supply chain emissions, and certify all manufacturing sites as zero-waste-to-landfill to reduce its environmental footprint. To meet these environmental objectives, it is adopting innovative technologies, including solar panels, motorized windows for natural ventilation, reflective roofs for low solar gain and a daylight-harvesting system that uses natural light to minimize energy consumption.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 94,000 employees For more information, visit Eaton.com.