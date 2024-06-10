CP67 Mall in Mohali marked World Environment Day with a vibrant and impactful event, aligning with this year’s theme of “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience.” In collaboration with Isha Foundation’s globally acclaimed “Save Soil” campaign, the event emphasized the critical importance of soil conservation and sustainable land management. The “Save Soil” campaign’s focus on preserving soil health to combat desertification and enhance drought resilience perfectly complemented the World Environment Day theme.









As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative, CP67 Mall partnered with Isha Foundation to support the “Save Soil” campaign, promoting a global effort to save soil and preserve the planet. The day’s events were designed to engage the community, raise awareness, and inspire action towards environmental conservation.

A Day of Enthralling Activities

The festivities commenced with an electrifying Flash Mob, captivating attendees and setting an energetic tone for the evening. This was followed by a visually compelling video presentation, designed to educate and raise awareness about environmental conservation and the pressing issues of land degradation and drought.

Interactive games aimed at generating environmental awareness were a hit among the participants. These included quizzes and puzzles that educated attendees on the importance of planting trees and maintaining soil health. The distribution of plants further encouraged personal involvement in promoting greenery, allowing attendees to take home a piece of the event’s environmental mission.

A highlight of the evening was a Musical Band Performance featuring songs themed around protecting the environment. This was followed by a special choreography that showcased the significance of soil conservation, with enthusiastic participation from the audience.

A Powerful Message for Collective Action

The event concluded with an inspiring message from Mr. Umang Jindal, CEO of Homeland Group, the parent company of CP67 Mall in Mohali. He emphasized the power of collective action in environmental conservation. “Through this activity, we aim to motivate Tricity residents to engage in environmental conservation with enthusiasm and pride. Such initiatives are crucial as they not only educate but also motivate the society to take concrete action towards protecting our environment,” said Mr. Jindal.

Following his speech, attendees had the opportunity to network and discuss further initiatives, reinforcing their commitment to a sustainable future. This moment of connection underscored the event’s success in fostering community engagement and promoting environmental values.

Promoting Sustainable Land Management

The activities at CP67 Mall highlighted the importance of maintaining the productivity of agricultural land to ensure food and water security, mitigate climate change impacts, and protect biodiversity by preventing the extinction of more species. By participating in these activities, Tricity residents took meaningful steps towards making their city a model of environmental awareness.

“As part of our CSR initiatives, we believe that supporting global ideas like the ‘Save Soil’ campaign is essential for preserving Mother Earth,” Mr. Jindal said. “Our goal is to demonstrate that civic duty can be both meaningful and enjoyable. We hope to set an example for other cities in India to send across the message that environmental conservation is a collective responsibility that can be taken up by all,” he added.

A Commitment to Community Engagement

CP67 Mall’s celebration of World Environment Day exemplifies its ongoing commitment to fostering community engagement and promoting environmental values. Through such impactful initiatives, the mall aims to inspire broader societal change and encourage individuals to take active roles in environmental conservation.

The event not only provided an educational experience but also motivated attendees to adopt sustainable practices in their daily lives. By integrating fun and informative activities, CP67 Mall successfully engaged the community and highlighted the importance of soil conservation and sustainable land management.

As the event came to a close, the sense of camaraderie and shared purpose among attendees was palpable. CP67 Mall’s initiative set a precedent for future environmental events and demonstrated the significant impact that collective efforts can have in preserving the environment.