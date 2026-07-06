FIFA World Cup
Neymar Retires From International Football After Brazil’s Shock World Cup Exit
Neymar calmly converted the spot kick for what proved to be the final goal of his international career, reducing the deficit to 2-1. The goal, however, was not enough to prevent Brazil from suffering its earliest World Cup exit in decades.
Brazilian football icon Neymar has announced his retirement from international football after Brazil’s 2-1 defeat to Norway in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, bringing the curtain down on one of the most celebrated careers in the nation’s football history.
The 34-year-old made the emotional announcement moments after Brazil’s elimination, confirming that Sunday’s match would be his final appearance for the five-time world champions.
“It started here, and I finished it here. It is now over,” Neymar said after the final whistle, referring to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where he made his debut for Brazil in a friendly against the United States in August 2010.
Emotional Farewell After World Cup Heartbreak
Neymar entered the knockout match as a second-half substitute with the score still level. However, Norway seized control late in the contest as Erling Haaland struck twice to put the Scandinavian side firmly in command.
Brazil managed only a late response after Leo Østigard conceded a penalty in stoppage time following a challenge on Casemiro inside the box.
Neymar calmly converted the spot kick for what proved to be the final goal of his international career, reducing the deficit to 2-1. The goal, however, was not enough to prevent Brazil from suffering its earliest World Cup exit in decades.
Following the final whistle, Neymar collapsed to the pitch in tears before being comforted by teammates, including Raphinha and Vinicius Junior.
Brazil’s Record Goalscorer Bows Out
The penalty against Norway marked Neymar’s 80th international goal, extending his record as Brazil’s all-time leading scorer.
He surpassed the long-standing mark previously held by football legend Pelé and leaves the national team with one of the most prolific scoring records in international football.
During his 16-year Brazil career, Neymar became the face of the national team, featuring in multiple FIFA World Cups, Copa América tournaments and Olympic competitions.
Despite his remarkable individual achievements, World Cup glory remained elusive. Brazil failed to lift football’s biggest prize during Neymar’s era, with quarterfinal appearances proving their best finish before this year’s Round of 16 elimination.
Injuries Limited Final Tournament
Neymar’s final World Cup campaign was heavily affected by injury. A lingering right calf problem restricted his involvement throughout the tournament, limiting him to brief appearances after missing Brazil’s early matches.
His fitness had already been a major concern heading into the competition after suffering another injury while playing club football earlier in the year.
Although he fought his way back into the squad, the veteran forward was unable to regain full match sharpness as Brazil’s campaign came to an unexpected end.
Brazil Begins a New Chapter
With Neymar stepping away from international football, Brazil now enters a period of transition under a new generation of players.
Captain Marquinhos urged supporters to remain patient as younger stars prepare to take on greater responsibility for the national team.
He emphasized that the squad will continue rebuilding while honoring the contributions of players who helped shape Brazil’s modern football identity.
Several emerging talents are expected to become central figures as Brazil begins preparations for future international competitions.
A Career That Changed Brazilian Football
Although Neymar never captured a World Cup title, his influence on Brazilian football remains undeniable.
He inspired a generation with his creativity, flair and attacking brilliance while becoming one of the country’s most recognizable sporting ambassadors.
From his unforgettable debut as a teenager to becoming Brazil’s record goalscorer, Neymar consistently carried the expectations of one of football’s most demanding nations.
His retirement marks the end of an era for Brazil, closing the chapter on a player who entertained millions around the world and left an enduring legacy in international football.
While the World Cup ended in disappointment, Neymar departs as one of Brazil’s greatest-ever players, with his place in the nation’s football history firmly secured.