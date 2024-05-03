InCred Capital’s Investment Banking division has yet again proven its mettle with its exclusive advisory role in UGRO Capital Ltd’s recent capital raise of INR 1,333 Crore. This achievement marks another milestone in InCred Capital’s journey, showcasing its prowess in M&A, ECM (Equity Capital Markets), and DCM (Debt Capital Markets).









Following the remarkable success of the INR 3,693 Crore IndiaBulls Housing Finance rights issue, which garnered a total subscription of INR 7,517 Crore, InCred Capital has continued its winning streak by leading the successful capital raise for UGRO Capital Limited (NSE: UGROCAP | BSE: 511742).

The capital raise for UGRO Capital was orchestrated through an innovative blend of Compulsorily Convertible Debentures and Warrants, effectively securing the capital requirements for both the current fiscal year and the upcoming one, thus ensuring UGRO’s ability to prioritize growth.

InCred played a pivotal role in the entire process, from structuring the capital raise to guiding UGRO Capital through every stage, and ultimately, generating substantial demand for the issue from a wide spectrum of investors, including domestic and international entities such as prominent family offices, UHNIs, and select institutional investors.

Reflecting on this accomplishment, Bhupinder Singh, Founder & Group CEO, InCred, expressed, “InCred is honored to have advised UGRO Capital on its equity raise. The exceptional success of this deal, following our landmark transaction for IndiaBulls, underscores the strength of our capital markets franchise. InCred’s integrated approach and extensive network across wealth management, investment banking, and ECM platform empower us to provide innovative capital markets solutions to our clients, accelerating their growth trajectories.”

Mr. Shachindra Nath, Founder and Managing Director of UGRO Capital, lauded InCred’s role, stating, “The InCred team demonstrated impressive and commendable performance, proving to be a reliable partner at every stage of the transaction. InCred identified and understood the intrinsic value and potential upside of UGRO early on, presenting and pitching to highly esteemed investors. They provided invaluable advice at each juncture, showcasing strong commitment and offering insightful perspectives on our growth narrative to both domestic and international investors. InCred brought unique investors to the table who shared our vision and were enthusiastic about participating in our growth.”

InCred Capital’s Investment Banking business continues to shine, setting new standards of excellence and reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for companies seeking strategic financial solutions to fuel their growth ambitions.