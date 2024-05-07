Mintoak, a leading merchant software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for payments and commerce enablement, has announced a significant step in its global expansion efforts with the appointment of three seasoned professionals to its leadership team. Chayan Hazra, Marlyn Jose, and Jyoti Shankar Mishra will join Mintoak to drive growth in new territories, including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.









Chayan Hazra, with nearly two decades of experience in financial services and banking, will serve as the Head of Growth, focusing on digital payments, regulatory compliance, and partnerships globally. His leadership will play a crucial role in driving Mintoak’s international expansion efforts. Marlyn Jose, who brings over 15 years of experience in banking and payments, will lead business development in Africa. Jyoti Shankar Mishra, with more than two decades of experience in banking and insurance across the Middle East, will spearhead business development in the region.

These strategic appointments underscore Mintoak’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions and exceptional service standards to empower SME communities globally. The expansion into new markets aligns with Mintoak’s vision to strengthen its presence beyond India and tap into the promising opportunities offered by emerging markets.

Raman Khanduja, co-founder and CEO at Mintoak, expressed his excitement about the new appointments, stating, “We are thrilled to welcome Chayan, Marlyn, and Jyoti to the Mintoak family. Their collective experience and regional insights perfectly complement our strategic vision of expanding our global footprint. These appointments reinforce our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for empowering the SME community globally.”

Mintoak’s expansion comes at a time when India’s digital payments success serves as a global case study, positioning the company favorably to leverage its expertise and insights in emerging markets. With a focus on driving sustainable growth and fostering synergistic alliances, Mintoak is poised to further solidify its position as a frontrunner in the merchant services domain.