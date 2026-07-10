Future Drops 22-Track ‘The Real Me,’ Eyes Another Billboard No. 1 Album

If The Real Me debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, it would become the rapper’s 12th chart-topping album, extending one of the most successful runs in modern hip-hop.

Atlanta rap superstar Future has officially returned with The Real Me, a 22-track studio album that marks his first solo full-length project in more than four years. Released on Friday, the highly anticipated record arrives after months of speculation. It follows a successful run of collaborations that kept the Grammy-winning artist at the center of hip-hop conversations.

The new album represents Future’s first standalone release since I Never Liked You in 2022. Since then, he joined forces with producer Metro Boomin for the acclaimed collaborative projects WE DON’T TRUST YOU and WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU in 2024, before releasing MIXTAPE PLUTO later the same year.

22-Track Album Features ‘Radio’ and Fresh Material

The Real Me features 22 songs, including the previously released single “Radio,” which helped build anticipation ahead of the album launch.

The complete tracklist includes:

F**k A Interview

One Two

No Misery

California Girls

Tank Top Playa

Weight Up

Konnichiwa

Trench Coat

Snow in Skyami

Build A B**ch

Radio

2018

Money Over Everything

Off The Hinge

If I Could

Big Moment

Cast A Spell

Kick

Hollywood

Feeling I Give

Alice

Eye To Eye

Ahead of the release, Future generated buzz by describing The Real Me as the “album of the century” in a social media post, raising expectations among fans eager to hear his latest creative direction.

Billboard Success Within Reach

The album could further strengthen Future’s remarkable commercial record.

If The Real Me debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, it would become the rapper’s 12th chart-topping album, extending one of the most successful runs in modern hip-hop.

Over the course of his career, Future has established himself as one of the industry’s most consistent hitmakers. He has amassed more than 220 entries on the Billboard Hot 100, with numerous Top 10 singles and multiple chart-toppers.

Busy Year Before Album Release

Although fans had been waiting for a solo album, Future remained highly active throughout 2026.

One of the year’s biggest moments came when Future reunited with Drake, effectively ending a widely discussed feud. The two artists collaborated on “Ran to Atlanta,” featured on Drake’s ICEMAN project, which debuted near the top of the Hot 100.

Future also stepped onto the global stage during the FIFA World Cup 2026, joining South African singer Tyla for “Game Time.” The pair performed the song live during the tournament’s opening ceremony, introducing the collaboration to millions of viewers worldwide.

Earlier in the year, Future teamed up with DJ Khaled and Lil Baby for “One of Them,” another notable collaboration that entered the Billboard charts and is expected to appear on Khaled’s upcoming album.

A Milestone in Future’s Solo Career

The release of The Real Me marks another milestone for Future, whose solo discography now spans a decade of influential albums.

Beginning with Pluto in 2012, Future built his reputation through projects including DS2, EVOL, Future, HNDRXX, The Wizrd, High Off Life, and I Never Liked You. His distinctive melodic style, trap production, and prolific output have helped shape contemporary hip-hop over the past decade.

Industry observers view The Real Me as both a continuation of his signature sound and an opportunity to showcase artistic growth after several years focused on collaborative projects.

Streaming Worldwide

The Real Me is now available across major music streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, and other digital services.

With strong fan anticipation, a packed 22-song lineup and Future’s proven commercial track record, the album is expected to be among the biggest hip-hop releases of the summer as listeners determine whether it lives up to the rapper’s bold promise.