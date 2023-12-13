Assetmonk, a trailblazer in the alternative investment sector, has launched its latest venture, AM Whitefield, presenting retail investors with a unique opportunity to delve into Bengaluru’s burgeoning Grade A commercial property market.

Strategically positioned within the renowned Brigade Tech Park in Whitefield, AM Whitefield is a LEED-certified building developed by the prestigious Brigade Group. This commercial property gem encompasses an entire floor, spanning 32,300 sq ft, accompanied by 31 leased car parking spots, and is currently valued at a substantial INR 31 crores. Occupied by a leading American multinational company, the property ensures a consistent stream of long-term rental income, promising investors a secure and prompt return on investment.









Prudhvi Reddy, Founder and CEO at Assetmonk, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, stating, “As part of our strategic roadmap, we are introducing an exceptional opportunity that has undergone rigorous due diligence, ensuring it aligns with all the essential criteria: a prime location, an outstanding project, and impressive yields. The asset has been negotiated at a discounted price than the current market value, which promises a great upside towards the end of the tenure.”

AM Whitefield provides investors with an enticing financial prospect featuring a targeted Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 16%, an initial rental yield of 8.50%, and a capital multiplier of 1.8, achievable within 4-6 years. This investment offers a gateway to engage in a growing micro market within a Grade A space in Whitefield, a thriving technology hub. The property’s enhanced connectivity to various parts of the city, coupled with its increasing prominence among retail, hospitality, and tech brands, adds to its allure. The influx of builders and its evolving role as an established commercial IT office space further solidify its potential, making this venture a strategic move for investors eyeing growth in this dynamic market.

As a digital-first platform, Assetmonk seeks to simplify commercial real estate investments for sophisticated investors by granting exclusive access to high-quality opportunities through its fractional ownership model. This approach aims to dismantle barriers, making investments in this elite asset class more accessible to both retail and upper retail investors.

The platform’s current Assets Under Management (AUM) surpasses 300 crores, establishing a robust presence in key cities, including Mumbai, Chennai, and Bangalore. By introducing lucrative and diverse investment options, Assetmonk empowers investors to maximize their potential returns and achieve financial success.