NEET UG 2024 Row: Supreme Court Issues Notice as Protests Erupt in Delhi and Hyderabad Over ‘Grace Marks and Paper Leak’ Issue

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court issued a notice and sought a response from the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Centre regarding the alleged paper leaks and malpractices in the NEET UG 2024 exam. The court emphasized that even a 0.001% negligence should be thoroughly addressed, highlighting the need for stringent scrutiny of the exam process.









Protests in Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, student unions have intensified their agitation against the controversy surrounding the NEET 2024 exam results. A significant protest rally began on Tuesday from Himayat Nagar and proceeded to the Ambedkar statue at Tankbund. The students demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged irregularities in the exam, including the contentious issue of grace marks and the suspected paper leak.

AAP Joins Protests in Delhi

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders joined the protests against the Centre at Jantar Mantar in Delhi on Tuesday. They echoed the students’ demands for transparency and accountability in the conduct of the NEET UG 2024 exam. The protests in Delhi saw significant participation from students and political leaders alike, all calling for immediate action against those responsible for the alleged malpractices.

Bihar’s Response

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary addressed the media, stating that instructions have been issued to take stringent action against those involved in the NEET issue within the state. He assured that the process of forming a law to prevent such irregularities in the future is underway, highlighting the state’s commitment to ensuring the integrity of competitive exams.

Government’s Stance

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reiterated the government’s resolve to take strong action against any National Testing Agency (NTA) functionaries found guilty of involvement in irregularities in the NEET UG 2024 exam. He emphasized that senior officials, if found culpable, would face severe consequences. The minister also advocated for reforms within the NTA to prevent future occurrences of such issues.

Arrests and Ongoing Investigation

The Economic Offences Unit (EOU) has so far arrested 13 individuals, including four examinees and their family members, in connection with the alleged paper leak. All the accused are from Bihar. The investigation continues as authorities seek to uncover the full extent of the malpractice and bring all involved parties to justice.

Protests in Kerala

Last week, the Kerala Students Union also held a protest, urging authorities to investigate the alleged irregularities surrounding the NEET-UG exam. The protests in Kerala added to the growing nationwide demand for a fair and transparent examination process.

The NEET UG 2024 controversy has sparked widespread protests and calls for accountability from various quarters. As the investigation continues and authorities take steps to address the issues, students and political leaders remain vigilant, demanding justice and reform in the examination system. The developments in the coming days will be crucial in determining the course of action and the future of competitive exams in India.