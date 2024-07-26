Rainbow Children’s Hospital recently achieved a groundbreaking surgical success with the treatment of a rare congenital defect. A full-term newborn exhibited immediate respiratory distress post-delivery and required emergency intervention. Initial attempts to clear secretions using a nasogastric tube were unsuccessful, prompting Dr. Rajath Athreya, Lead Neonatologist & Senior Consultant – Paediatrics, along with Dr. Neha Jain Rajkumar, to place the infant on ventilator support. Further assessments revealed the infant suffered from bilateral choanal atresia, a rare condition where the nasal passages are blocked due to incomplete recanalization during fetal development. A CT scan confirmed the blockage was both membranous and bony.









The neonate was put under general anaesthesia by the Rainbow Children’s Hospital team led by Dr Hariprasad and Dr Vineela and underwent a minimally invasive transnasal endoscopic repair on the third day of life. To ensure airway patency while the surgical site healed, two 3.5mm endotracheal tubes were trimmed to appropriate lengths and used as nasal stents. Remarkably, the infant was weaned off ventilator support the day following the successful surgery, underscoring the procedure’s efficacy. The endoscopic approach minimized trauma and expedited the healing process.

“Providing the best care possible to our youngest patients is our top priority at Rainbow Children’s Hospital. Thanks to the expertise and innovative thinking of our team, we effectively treat even the most complex congenital illnesses, giving families hope for their children’s futures. Every child deserves specialized care tailored to their unique needs,” said Dr. Shilpa H, Consultant, Paediatric ENT and Airway Surgeon at Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Bangalore.

The infant’s respiratory function significantly improved post-surgery, significantly advancing pediatric surgical care at Rainbow Children’s Hospital. Dr. Shilpa emphasized the importance of early diagnosis and advanced surgical techniques in treating congenital disorders. This case exemplifies the hospital’s commitment to providing specialized medical care, effectively addressing complex congenital abnormalities, and enhancing patient outcomes through state-of-the-art medical procedures.