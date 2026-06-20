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Hip-Hop Mourns Tay Keith as Drake Leads Tributes to Grammy-Nominated Producer

Hip-Hop Mourns Tay Keith as Drake Leads Tributes to Grammy-Nominated Producer Travi Scott

Hip Hop/ Rap

Hip-Hop Mourns Tay Keith as Drake Leads Tributes to Grammy-Nominated Producer

Sound Plunge

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The music world is mourning the loss of Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith, who reportedly died on June 18 at the age of 29. The Memphis-born hitmaker, whose real name was Brytavious Chambers, was celebrated as one of the most influential producers in modern hip-hop and as a hitmaker for Drake, Travis Scott, Beyoncé, and many more.

According to authorities, no foul play is suspected in his death, and the official cause has not yet been determined. As news spread, artists, collaborators, and fans flooded social media with heartfelt tributes, remembering the producer whose beats helped define an era of rap music.

Drake Shares Emotional Tribute

Among the most notable reactions was Drake’s, who reportedly shared a tribute honoring his longtime collaborator and friend.

Tay Keith played a major role in shaping several of Drake’s biggest records and was widely respected for his ability to create hard-hitting productions that resonated across the hip-hop landscape.

The producer’s work with Drake earned widespread acclaim and helped establish him as one of the industry’s most sought-after talents.

A Defining Force in Modern Hip-Hop

Over the past decade, Tay Keith built an impressive catalog of hits through collaborations with some of the biggest names in music, including Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Future, and Moneybagg Yo.

His signature production style and instantly recognizable producer tag became staples of contemporary rap music. Many fans and artists credit Keith with helping shape the sound of Southern hip-hop during a period of massive global growth for the genre.

His contributions earned multiple industry honors and Grammy nominations, cementing his place among the most influential producers of his generation.

 

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Artists Reflect on Friendship and Legacy

The loss has been felt especially deeply in Memphis, where many artists knew Keith personally. BlocBoy JB shared an emotional message mourning the producer, recalling their close friendship and years of collaboration.

Producer Hitkidd also reflected on their long history together, noting they had been creating music side by side since 2010.

Meanwhile, Memphis rap veteran Juicy J described Keith as a local legend whose impact extended far beyond Tennessee.

Producer BNYX praised Keith’s influence on younger creators, saying he inspired an entire generation of producers.

Fans Celebrate a Lasting Influence

Beyond the music industry, fans, content creators, and online personalities joined the wave of tributes, sharing favorite songs and memories connected to Keith’s work.

Many highlighted the producer’s role in crafting some of the most recognizable hip-hop records of the last decade. His beats became the soundtrack for countless viral moments, chart-topping singles, and career-defining releases.

As tributes continue to pour in, Tay Keith’s legacy remains firmly embedded in modern rap music. While his career was tragically cut short, his influence on artists, producers, and fans is expected to endure for years to come.

  • Hip-Hop Mourns Tay Keith as Drake Leads Tributes to Grammy-Nominated Producer Travi Scott
  • Hip-Hop Mourns Tay Keith as Drake Leads Tributes to Grammy-Nominated Producer Travi Scott

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