Tay Keith Dies at 29: Grammy-Nominated Producer Behind ‘Sicko Mode’ and Major Hip-Hop Hits Passes Away

Among his most notable productions were “Nonstop” by Drake, “Rich Flex” by Drake and 21 Savage, “Meltdown” and “Sicko Mode”by Travis Scott featuring Drake, and “First Person Shooter” by Drake and J. Cole.

The music industry is mourning the loss of Grammy-nominated producer Tay Keith, the hitmaker behind some of hip-hop’s biggest records of the past decade, working with the likes of Drake, Eminem, Beyoncé, Travis Scott, and more. Keith, whose real name was Brytavious Chambers, was found dead in his Nashville apartment on Thursday at the age of 29.

According to local authorities, officers conducting a welfare check discovered the acclaimed producer at his residence. Police stated that no foul play is suspected, while the cause of death remains undetermined pending autopsy results.

The sudden death of one of hip-hop’s most influential producers has sent shockwaves through the music community, where Tay Keith was widely regarded as a driving force behind the modern trap sound.

A Producer Who Defined an Era

Born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee, Tay Keith began making beats as a teenager and quickly established himself in the Southern hip-hop scene. His breakthrough came through collaborations with rapper BlocBoy JB, helping craft songs that gained traction online before attracting mainstream attention.

His rise accelerated in 2018 with the success of “Look Alive,” a collaboration between BlocBoy JB and Drake. The track became a major hit and introduced Tay Keith’s signature production style to a global audience.

Later that year, he reached new heights as a co-producer on Travis Scott’s blockbuster single “Sicko Mode” featuring Drake. The chart-topping hit became one of the defining rap songs of the decade and earned Keith his first Grammy nomination in 2019.

Collaborations With Hip-Hop’s Biggest Stars

Throughout his career, Tay Keith worked with some of the most influential names in music.

His production credits include songs by:

Travis Scott

Drake

Eminem

Beyoncé

Lil Baby

Gunna

21 Savage

Sexyy Red

J. Cole

DJ Khaled

Lil Nas X

Among his most notable productions were “Nonstop” by Drake, “Rich Flex” by Drake and 21 Savage, “Meltdown” by Travis Scott featuring Drake, and “First Person Shooter” by Drake and J. Cole.

Keith also played a major role in helping launch the mainstream success of rapper Sexyy Red, producing her breakout records, including “Pound Town” and “Get It Sexyy.”

Award-Winning Success

Tay Keith’s influence extended far beyond hit records.

He received Grammy nominations for both “Sicko Mode” and “Rich Flex” and was recognized multiple times by BMI. He earned the title of BMI Producer of the Year on three occasions and was named BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Songwriter of the Year in 2018.

His accomplishments also earned him a place on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Music List, highlighting his impact on the next generation of music creators.

A Lasting Legacy in Hip-Hop

Despite his young age, Tay Keith leaves behind a remarkable catalog that helped shape the sound of contemporary hip-hop.

From underground mixtapes in Memphis to Grammy-nominated global hits, his journey reflected the evolution of modern rap music. His beats became the foundation for some of the genre’s biggest songs and helped define an era of chart-dominating trap music.

As fans, artists, and industry figures continue to pay tribute, Tay Keith’s influence on hip-hop remains undeniable. His music will continue to resonate across playlists, arenas, and streaming platforms for years to come.