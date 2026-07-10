Joe Rogan Questions Trump’s Iran War Strategy, Says President ‘Might’ve F—ed It Up’

Joe Rogan suggested the renewed fighting appears inconsistent with Trump’s long-standing America First foreign policy message. Throughout his presidential campaigns, Trump repeatedly criticized prolonged U.S. military involvement overseas and pledged to keep America out of new wars.

Podcaster Joe Rogan has publicly questioned President Donald Trump’s handling of the escalating conflict with Iran, warning that renewed U.S. military action could undermine one of the central promises that helped propel Trump back to the White House.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan argued that many conservatives opposed another overseas military conflict and suggested the administration’s approach to Iran risks alienating a significant section of Trump’s political base.

Rogan questions renewed military action

Joe Rogan’s remarks came after the United States resumed military strikes against Iran following attacks on commercial vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz. The renewed confrontation effectively ended a fragile ceasefire that had briefly paused hostilities.

“We might’ve f—ed it up by going to Iran,” Joe Rogan said during his conversation with British politician Rupert Lowe.

He added that many Americans, particularly conservative voters, had expected Trump to avoid fresh foreign military engagements. According to Joe Rogan, “Most people don’t want it,” arguing that support for military escalation largely comes from those who view the conflict through the lens of Israel’s regional security interests.

‘America First’ promise under scrutiny

The podcast host suggested the renewed fighting appears inconsistent with Trump’s long-standing America First foreign policy message. Throughout his presidential campaigns, Trump repeatedly criticized prolonged U.S. military involvement overseas and pledged to keep America out of new wars.

Rogan argued that this commitment was one of the defining reasons many independent and conservative voters supported Trump.

He said many Americans are now questioning whether recent events represent a departure from those campaign promises.

Conservative voices divided

Joe Rogan joins a growing list of influential conservative commentators expressing unease over the administration’s handling of Iran.

Media personalities including Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Matt Walsh have also voiced concerns about the potential economic and geopolitical consequences of deeper U.S. involvement in the Middle East.

Critics argue that continued military operations could increase energy prices, disrupt global shipping routes, and draw Washington into another prolonged regional conflict.

Supporters of the administration, however, contend that military action became necessary after Iran allegedly targeted international shipping and continued supporting armed groups operating across the Middle East.

Rupert Lowe weighs in

Rogan’s guest, British politician Rupert Lowe, acknowledged that Iran has long been viewed by Western governments as a destabilizing regional power.

He pointed to Tehran’s support for militant organizations, including Hezbollah and Hamas, while questioning whether direct military confrontation ultimately benefits the United States.

“There’s only a reason to go to war if it’s going to benefit you,” Lowe said during the discussion.

Although he described Iran as a significant security concern, Lowe questioned whether expanding the conflict serves broader American interests.

Iran ceasefire collapses

The renewed criticism follows a rapid deterioration in relations between Washington and Tehran.

A temporary ceasefire had briefly raised hopes of reducing tensions, but fighting resumed after Iran reportedly launched attacks on vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important oil shipping lanes.

The Trump administration responded with additional military strikes, prompting the president to declare that the previous ceasefire agreement was effectively over.

Iran has maintained that regional stability depended on adherence to the earlier understanding and urged Washington to avoid further escalation.

International observers continue monitoring the situation amid fears that additional military exchanges could widen the conflict across the Middle East.

Rogan remains an influential political voice

With millions of listeners per episode across streaming platforms, The Joe Rogan Experience remains one of the world’s most influential podcasts.

Rogan has frequently praised and criticized Trump on different issues over recent years.

While he recently applauded Trump’s White House UFC event and has supported certain policy positions, he has also criticized the administration over immigration enforcement tactics, transparency surrounding the Jeffrey Epstein investigation, and now its approach to Iran.

His latest comments highlight growing debate within conservative circles over whether continued military engagement abroad aligns with the political priorities that defined Trump’s return to office.