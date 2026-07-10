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Marvel Rivals Season 9 Launches With Apocalypse Mystery, Jubilee Debut

Marvel Rivals Season 9 Launches With Apocalypse Mystery, Jubilee Debut and Major Gameplay Overhaul Petty Evil

Gaming

Marvel Rivals Season 9 Launches With Apocalypse Mystery, Jubilee Debut

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Marvel Games has unveiled one of the biggest content updates yet for Marvel Rivals, introducing Season 9: Petty Evil, a story-driven expansion that brings the death of Apocalypse, the arrival of fan-favorite mutant Jubilee, sweeping gameplay changes and a host of new cosmetic rewards.

The update went live on July 10, following scheduled maintenance, marking a major evolution for the multiplayer hero shooter with new narrative content, character reworks and competitive features.

Apocalypse’s Death Sparks a New Marvel Mystery

Marvel Rivals Season 9 opens with one of the game’s darkest storylines to date.

According to the new narrative, Apocalypse (En Sabah Nur) is assassinated just as he attempts to complete a cosmic ascension by absorbing divine power. His mysterious death becomes the catalyst for an unfolding investigation in the ancient city of Thebes.

Players will witness a string of bizarre murders that mirror the wounds found on Apocalypse’s body, creating a detective-style mystery where every suspect appears connected to the crime.

Marvel Rivals describes the new storyline as an exploration of the hidden dangers of “Petty Evil,” blending superhero action with mystery elements across the season.

A limited-time “Death of Apocalypse” mini-game also invites players to investigate clues, uncover hidden truths and earn in-game rewards including Units and Gallery Cards.

Jubilee Officially Joins the Marvel Rivals Roster

One of the headline additions is Jubilee, who officially joins the expanding Marvel Rivals hero lineup.

Known for her explosive mutant powers and energetic personality, Jubilee enters the battlefield with fireworks-inspired attacks designed to bring a fast-paced combat style to the game.

The update also expands her backstory through fresh lore chapters while introducing multiple cosmetic bundles and exclusive skins available through the in-game store.

Team-Up System Gets Complete Overhaul

Marvel Rivals has introduced a significant redesign of its Team-Up System, replacing the previous mechanics with a broader set of cooperative abilities.

Developers say the overhaul adds multiple new Team-Up combinations aimed at refreshing gameplay strategies while encouraging greater hero synergy.

The update also introduces fresh voice interactions and dynamic conversations between Marvel characters during matches.

Black Widow Receives Major Gameplay Rework

Natasha Romanoff has undergone one of the most extensive gameplay revisions in the update.

Developers have adjusted Black Widow’s combat abilities, tactical options and overall gameplay flow to improve her effectiveness while maintaining her stealth-focused identity.

Detailed balance adjustments have been published separately by the development team.

Battle Pass, Events, and New Rewards

Season 9 introduces an all-new Battle Pass featuring ten exclusive costumes inspired by the Apocalypse storyline.

Highlighted skins include:

  • Deadpool – Dead Mummy
  • Elsa Bloodstone – Primal Predator
  • Rocket Raccoon – Golden Artificer

Meanwhile, the seasonal event “Resurrection of the Horsemen” allows players to complete missions for Chrono Tokens, Units, sprays, and other collectibles.

Gold-ranked competitive players can also unlock the exclusive Jubilee – Crimson Crown costume as part of the season’s ranked rewards.

New Cosmetics and Twitch Drops

The update expands Marvel Rivals’ cosmetic catalogue with several premium bundles and visual upgrades.

New offerings include alternate costumes for Wolverine, Rogue, and Jubilee alongside Ultimate Ability visual effects for Elsa Bloodstone and Deadpool.

Marvel has also confirmed a fresh round of Twitch Drops, allowing viewers to unlock the Captain America, Will of Galacta costume and additional rewards during the promotional period running into early August.

Competitive Play Continues to Expand

Season 9 also marks the latest phase of the Marvel Rivals Championship (MRC), with participating factions earning Champion Points toward qualification for future professional tournaments.

Developers confirmed that top-performing teams across the competitive season will eventually compete for places in the Ignite Series 2026, which serves as a pathway into the 2027 professional circuit.

The latest season reinforces Marvel Rivals’ ambition to grow beyond a traditional multiplayer shooter by combining evolving storylines, esports competition and regular hero additions. With Apocalypse’s shocking death setting the stage for new mysteries and Jubilee making her long-awaited debut, Season 9 represents one of the game’s most ambitious updates since launch.

  • Marvel Rivals Season 9 Launches With Apocalypse Mystery, Jubilee Debut and Major Gameplay Overhaul Petty Evil
  • Marvel Rivals Season 9 Launches With Apocalypse Mystery, Jubilee Debut and Major Gameplay Overhaul Petty Evil

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