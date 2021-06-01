5e Healthcare, India’s premier digital healthcare startup, today announced the extension of its “Covid Care” specific video consultation services in India. The services are going to be a part of the existing 5eCare app available on the Google play store and Apple app store. The app optimizes the use of medical resources and enables efficient Covid Care Delivery by the medical authorities for the treatment of Covid-19. The covid care consultation services are available for INR 1 only. The best-in-class video consultation app assists symptomatic and suspects to access expert consultation within 15 minutes of the booking. Video consultation helps reduce the exposure of Medical Staff, Doctors, and Health Workers from coming in direct contact with suspected carriers curbing disease transmission.









There are generally 3 stages to Covid-19 Infection wherein patients should contact doctors as per the data collected over the last year: 1. Possible contact with a Covid positive person which could lead to a lot of doubt 2. Developed common to mild symptoms (fever, dry cough, tiredness, aches and pains, sore throat, diarrhea, conjunctivitis, headache, a rash on skin, or discoloration of fingers or toes) 3. Developed Serious symptoms (difficulty breathing or shortness of breath, chest pain or pressure, loss of speech or movement) Except for Stage 3, treatment at home with everyday guidance from a doctor is possible. Once the patient develops mild symptoms, it is advisable to consult a doctor to save time. Delay causes complications. Early treatment can save lives. The doctors listed at the 5eCare platform have prior experience in treating Covid patients (during the first wave).

The treatment will include the patients filling up the online intake form, after which the doctor will review it and check their well-being through the HD video call. If required, the doctor may also ask you to put the camera right up to your mouth to see down your throat or next to a rash on your skin. Just like in-person consultation, for example, the doctor may ask you to check the sinus and guide you through where to apply pressure and how much pressure to apply. After the consultation process, the doctor will generate a digital prescription. It is delivered to the patient’s phone instantly. Digital prescription is valid prescriptions and can be shown to medicine stores to get medicine and can be used by other doctors & hospitals for further treatment.

“These are tough times. Our healthcare facilities are stretched. The scenario demands technology to step in and provide a safe and reliable platform for doctors and patients to interact. We aim to mitigate multiple risks associated with in-person consultation by reducing loads on doctors and medical staff, visit patient loads, safe implementation of healthcare protocols, and more. All done remotely under the guidance of experienced doctors using safe and proven video consultation technology. Moreover, our INR 1 fee is aimed towards making quality healthcare accessible to each and everyone,” said Mr. Sudarsan Parida, CEO, 5e Healthcare.

Recently, 5e Healthcare has launched its app 5eCare. The easy-to-use app allows people to book an appointment with doctors of their choice in quick steps. After downloading the app, one must register to give the basic details about the person. Doctors from General Medicine to specialists, along with their workplace have been listed. Doctors video call patients and provide consultation. After consulting the patient, the doctor will provide an e-prescription with follow-up consultation available through video or by visiting the nearby affiliated e-clinic.