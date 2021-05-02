’50 lives at risk’: Delhi Children hospital sends out SoS over oxygen shortage

A children’s hospital in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar sent out a desperate cry for help on Sunday morning saying its stock of medical oxygen will run dry in a few hours. According to news agency PTI, lives of at least 50 patients including four newborns at South Delhi’s Madhukar Rainbow Children’s Hospital were at risk due to dwindling stock of oxygen.

"There 50 people, including four newborns, on oxygen support. It has become a daily fire-fight exercise in the absence of a continuous supply. We require around 125 oxygen cylinders a day," a hospital official told the news agency. This comes a day after 12 patients, including a doctor, died due to oxygen shortfall at city's Batra Hospital.









The hospital also put out a tweet tagging Delhi Chief Minister and Union Health Minister and said that it had liquid oxygen supply only till 12 noon today.

“We have Liquid Oxygen Supply till 12 Noon today at Madhukar Rainbow Children Hospital, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi. #SOS #Childrenhospital #DelhiCovid #DelhiHighCourt

@ArvindKejriwal @drharshvardhan @IMAIndiaOrg @UNICEFIndia’ read a tweet by the hospital

Thankfully, AAP’s Raghav Chadha came to the rescue and said Delhi government has arranged five oxygen cylinders for the facility.

“We have organised five big, deep-dive oxygen cylinders from our facility in Rajghat. It should reach them soon. We are in touch with the children’s hospital regularly and have been servicing their requests for the last five-six days.” AAP’s national spokesperson said ina tweet

The oxygen crisis continues to be a major cause of covid-related deaths as several hospitals in Delhi continue to grapple with a shortage of oxygen,