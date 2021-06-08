Ecolab India launches Covid-19 Support Program for Employees

Ecolab Inc., the global leader in water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services, recently launched its COVID-19 SUPPORT Program for employees in their fight against the ongoing pandemic. The program aims to help safeguard the health and safety of Ecolab employees, the company’s top priority through education about the COVID-19 virus and social, medical, financial, and mental health support.









“At Ecolab, we are committed to our purpose of making the world cleaner, safer and healthier, protecting people and vital resources,” said Geetha Srinivasa, Country Head of Ecolab India. “This is why we’re taking steps to protect and support our local team and their families, our customers, and their businesses, and affected communities during these unprecedented times.”

To help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus and ensure the safety and wellbeing of employees and their families, Ecolab developed its COVID-19 SUPPORT program under two pillars – Preventive and Response program. The Preventive Program includes an ongoing vaccination drive for employees, care packages that include cleaning & disinfecting products and personal protection equipment including N95 masks enhanced medical insurance, mental wellness programs, stop-work authority, and flexible work from home

The Response Program includes home isolation support to ensure affected employees and their families get adequate quarantine, wherever needed, and medical equipment including pulse oximeters and oxygen concentrators to made available in required stock at various office and manufacturing locations. The company is committed to ensuring employees are following the latest safety protocols, reinforced through weekly town halls with leadership and the availability of a telephone hotline for questions. In addition, the company and its employees continue to support affected team members through three volunteer groups that help secure oxygen, medicine, and hospital beds across the country.

“Employee safety and wellbeing is more important than ever, and we are committed to providing the best in class support and care for our people,” said Amit Mohan, head of human resources for Ecolab India. “Personal involvement of the leadership team together with HR partners and employees from across the company ensure these initiatives benefit all employees equally when they need it most.”

Ecolab’s global infection prevention capabilities have been built through decades of on-the-ground experience in a wide range of industries across the globe. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Ecolab has coordinated with its research and development, regulatory , and supply chain teams to review and identify solutions within our global product portfolio that can help combat the virus that causes COVID-19. Our field sales and service teams are dedicated and helping customers to execute rigorous sanitation and hygiene programs to re-open safely.

Globally, Ecolab is working with its global humanitarian partners, humanitarian partners, International Mercy Corp, and World Emergency Relief, to donate hand sanitizer, to organizations within India focused on COVID-19 relief work.

A a trusted partner at nearly three million customer locations, Ecolab (ECL) is the a global leader in water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services. With annual sales of $12 billion and more than 44,000 associates, Ecolab delivers comprehensive solutions, data-driven insights, and personalized service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, optimize water and energy use, and improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, hospitality, and industrial markets in more than 170 countries around the world. www.ecolab.com