India to buy 10mn doses of Zydus Cadilla’s Covid Vaccine at Rs 265 each

Drug maker Zydus Cadila has received supply order of 10 million doses of Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D at ₹265 per dose.









“Zydus Cadila has received an order to supply one crore doses of ZyCoV-D, the world’s first Plasmid DNA Vaccine, to the Government of India at Rs 265 per dose and the needle-free applicator being offered at Rs 93 per dose, excluding GST,” the pharma firm said in a regulatory filing

The pricing has been decided in consultation with the central government, it added.

This will be the first vaccine cleared by India’s drug regulator for inoculation of those aged 12 years and above. The world’s first DNA-based Covid-19 vaccine, ZyCoV-D will be administered in three doses- day zero, day 28th and then on the 56th day- with each dose comprising a shot in both arms.

“We are happy to support the government’s vaccination programme with ZyCoV-D. The needle-free application of the vaccination, we hope, will motivate many more to vaccinate and safeguard themselves from COVID-19, especially children and young adults in the age group of 12 to 18 years,” Zydus Cadila MD Sharvil Patel said.

To administer the needle-free vaccine, a disposable painless jet applicator costing ₹ 93 is required for each dose, which would take the price to ₹ 358 per dose.

"The company has brought down the price to ₹ 358 for each dose which includes ₹ 93, the cost of a disposable jet applicator, following repeated negotiations by the government," sources said.

ZyCoV-D is the first DNA plasmid vaccine in the world for human use, developed indigenously by the company against the COVID-19 virus, Zydus Cadila said.

The vaccine was given emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Indian drug regulator on August 20, this year. Meanwhile, the company has also sought approval for the two dose regimen of the vaccine.