The Indian Performing Rights Society (IPRS) has announced emergency relief fund to over 3,000 of its author and composer members across India whose livelihoods have been hit hard due to the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. They are facing loss of revenue from live performances and many are battling the health crisis.









Javed Akhtar, Chairman of IPRS, in a letter to members said the fog of uncertainty and a grave crisis impacting millions of lives looms large yet again. “Our hearts are breaking as we witness the fallout of the second wave of this dreaded pandemic across the nation which has affected the health of many and livelihood of many more,” he said. “We at IPRS, pledge our support to the vulnerable in the music creator community by announcing the release of an emergency relief fund to over 3,000 of our author and composer members across cities, who are still struggling to earn enough due to the nationwide crisis.”

Akhtar said the IPRS has taken all required measures to facilitate the distribution of the relief fund on an exigent basis. “This is one of the many initiatives that we are aiming for. Going forward, we are looking at devising long-term plans to ensure a more stable future for our members.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has not discriminated in its impact. It has devastated all walks of life, be it a business tycoon, celebrity or a common man. The pandemic has left its impact on everyone. It has spelt doom for music artistes, especially Bollywood playback singers and composers who depend on concerts and live shows for not just a major chunk of their earnings, but also for brand building.

It has to be noted that while upcoming artistes have taken the technology path to put their stuff online and acquire a digital fan following because audiences are free and hungry for content. But many have still not discovered a way to monetize online concerts.