As India is battered by the second wave of of covid infections, thousands of samaritans across the country has come out to help those affected by the pandemic.

Now a Mumbai-based school teacher has started driving autorickshaw to ferry COVID patients to the hospital. A resident of Mumbai’s suburban Ghatkopar, Sawant teaches English at Dnyansagar Vidya Mandir School.

With an unprecedented surge in covid cases in the city, Dattatraya Sawant has been providing free services in northeast Mumbai for the last few days.

“I drop off corona patients to Covid Care Center and the hospital for free of charge, and also bring discharged patients from the hospital and Covid Center to their respective homes, Mr Sawant told ANI.

He takes all the precautionary measures while ferrying patients which include wearing a PPE kit, sanitisation and others.

“For this, I personally take all precautionary measures. At present, the number of corona patients is increasing rapidly. Many of them are dying due to untimely treatment. In such a situation, whether the poor patients get government help in time or not, private ambulances are not affordable. And often public vehicles do not provide services to Covid patients. In such cases, my free service will be available to the patients,” he told news agency ANI.

Mr Sawant further said that this service will continue as long as the COVID-19 wave continues. Many people are providing financial help Mr Sawant. Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has announced that it will spend the entire cost of fuel for his rickshaw.

Former cricketer VVS Laxman lauded Mr Sawant’s for his noble initiative.

Dattatraya Sawant, a school teacher by profession and a part-time autorickshaw driver, gives free rickshaw rides to COVID patients He picks up and drops patients from hospital without charging them. Hats off to his noble initiative.

Pray that we overcome this soon__ pic.twitter.com/fieGYvWQCu — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 1, 2021

Social media was effusive in its praise for the Covid warrior who is putting his life at stake to help others.

Dattatraya Sawant you are a HERO. God bless you with good health. With your help this pandemic will pass soon — sudhir (@sudhirstweet) May 3, 2021

One man can make a difference.._ — Naveen Kumar (@n_kumar91) April 30, 2021

He has done with self-motivation while maintaining social commitment, salute to his great work _ — S B KOLI (@sbkoli) May 1, 2021

These are the real heroes… selfless — paragkamble25 (@paragkamble251) May 1, 2021

A true hero indeed!