Twitter hails the Mumbai teacher who provides free auto rides to Covid patients

Twitter hails the Mumbai teacher who provides free auto rides to Covid patients

As India is battered by the second wave of of covid infections, thousands of samaritans across the country has come out to help those affected by the pandemic.
Now a Mumbai-based school teacher has started driving autorickshaw to ferry COVID patients to the hospital. A resident of Mumbai’s suburban Ghatkopar, Sawant teaches English at Dnyansagar Vidya Mandir School.
With an unprecedented surge in covid cases in the city, Dattatraya Sawant has been providing free services in northeast Mumbai for the last few days.

“I drop off corona patients to Covid Care Center and the hospital for free of charge, and also bring discharged patients from the hospital and Covid Center to their respective homes, Mr Sawant told ANI.

He takes all the precautionary measures while ferrying patients which include wearing a PPE kit, sanitisation and others.

“For this, I personally take all precautionary measures. At present, the number of corona patients is increasing rapidly. Many of them are dying due to untimely treatment. In such a situation, whether the poor patients get government help in time or not, private ambulances are not affordable. And often public vehicles do not provide services to Covid patients. In such cases, my free service will be available to the patients,” he told news agency ANI.

Mr Sawant further said that this service will continue as long as the COVID-19 wave continues. Many people are providing financial help Mr Sawant. Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has announced that it will spend the entire cost of fuel for his rickshaw.

Former cricketer VVS Laxman lauded Mr Sawant’s for his noble initiative.

Social media was effusive in its praise for the Covid warrior who is putting his life at stake to help others.

A true hero indeed!


