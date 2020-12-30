Zydus Cadila receives DCGI nod for NAFLD drug in India

Drug firm Zydus Cadila on Wednesday said it has received approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for Saroglitazar Mg, used for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), in the country. The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved the new drug application (NDA) for Saroglitazar Mg for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in India, Zydus Cadila said in a regulatory filing.









Zydus Cadila said the prevalence of NAFLD in India is estimated to be nearly 25-30 per cent of the general population. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) is a progressive disease of the liver, which starts with fat accumulation in the liver in patients who do not consume alcohol or take it in insignificant amounts, but have risk factors such as overweight or obesity, diabetes mellitus (high blood sugar), hypertension (high blood pressure) or dyslipidemia (abnormal blood lipids).

This NAFLD condition could progress to NASH, cirrhosis and liver failure.