Eka Care has joined hands with 11 Government Hospitals across India and is leading the fast-track OPD token implementation under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). The integrated healthcare platform is doing pro bono work with government hospitals in Karnataka and Delhi to implement QR code-based fast-track OPD token generation. Now patients don’t need to wait in long queues in these government hospitals to generate the OPD slip for doctor consultation.

With this scheme, the National Health Authority is changing the conventional patient registration system into a fast-track process. Previously, patients had to wait for almost 30 – 60 minutes in lines to get their OPD token because of the rush; but after the implementation of the OPD QR code in government hospitals, people can get an OPD token instantly.

“We are aligned with ABDM’s vision to transform the face of healthcare in India. Our team is making its utmost effort in ensuring the seamless implementation of the QR code-based OPD token generation in maximum hospitals. Till now, we have executed this framework in 11 hospitals in India and are on track to generate 1,00,000+ OPD tokens per month,” said Deepak Tuli, COO and Co-founder, of Eka Care.









Currently, this QR code-based registration system has been implemented in 11 government hospitals with the help of the Eka Care team. Eight of these hospitals are in Karnataka including Udupi, Vijayapura, Kolar, Sakleshpur, Chikballapur, Anekal, KC General, and CV Raman General Hospitals. The three other hospitals are in Delhi including AIIMS, Lady Hardinge, and Charak Palika Hospital.

To avail of this benefit, patients have to first create ABHA or link their existing ABHA in any of the ABDM-approved ABHA apps such as Eka Care. Then they have to open their ABHA and scan the OPD QR code to share their details with hospitals. Once the details are shared, the OPD token is generated. Anyone can easily follow these steps on the Eka Care App and generate OPD tokens in less than 1 minute.

After that, the patients head towards the fast track counter and show their token number to receive a consultation receipt. Post-consultation patients can also receive their prescriptions, lab test reports, and other medical documents generated as part of their consultation on the Eka Care PHR app. Eka Care is a Government of India & ABDM-approved PHR app and it has the highest level of users data security & privacy. All information can only be shared with doctors or hospitals only with users’ consent.

The healthcare industry in India has taken a leap with Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. Anyone can join this revolution through the Eka Care App and help shape a better future for India’s healthcare infrastructure.

Eka Care was founded by Vikalp Sahni, Deepak Tuli & Abhishek Begerhotta in December 2020 with a vision to build a connected healthcare ecosystem for India. In the past, Vikalp and Deepak have successfully built the travel booking platform Goibibo. Before Eka Care, Vikalp was the Volunteer Architect at Aarogya Setu while Deepak was working with MakeMyTrip. Professionals from leading tech companies such as Flipkart, Masimo, Philips, and Goibibo have joined the duo in this mission, to bring better health outcomes.