Focussing on innovation and technology led growth in the traditional healthcare sector, Madhavbaug, a specialist in treating and reversing cardiovascular metabolic disorder through its scientific evidence-based Ayurveda therapies will hold a conclave at the upcoming World Ayurveda Congress (WAC) to identify and support startups through capital infusion and mentorship programmes.

For promising healthcare start-ups in the Ayurveda industry, Madhavbaug plans to provide growth capital, research facilities and access to a strong mentor network that could help them stay on a long-term secular growth path. For established firms in the sector, Madhavbaug would provide strategic support and its strong nationwide distribution network for their products and services.









Madhavbuag had already floated a separate company F-Health Accelerator Pvt Ltd, to back early-stage companies that have a proven product/service and can build exponential value if given the right platform. The company plans to invest Rs 25 crore across multiple entities in the next 2-3 years.

“Our goal is to inspire entrepreneurs and innovation leaders around the world to believe in the power of Ayurveda. Through our partnership with World Ayurveda Congress, our endeavour is to provide mentorship, capital support and market access to startups & established businesses that are based on the teachings of Ayurveda in order to make a positive difference in people’s lives,” said Dr. Rohit Sane, founder & CEO, Madhavbaug.

The focus is on startups that work in the area of home healthcare, ayurvedic telemedicine and e-pharmacy, direct to consumer (D2C) brands, Ayurveda based digital therapeutics and patient centric innovations in Ayurveda.