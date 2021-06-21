India Inc on Monday stressed on the need to have a balanced life and encouraged the practice of yoga in order to maintain physical and mental wellbeing, especially during the ongoing pandemic.









Celebrating the International Yoga Day, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw tweeted a picture of herself performing yoga with a caption, “Yoga is all about creating a balance in your life. It is about balancing your senses, balancing your body, soul and mind in order to live a healthy life.”

In her tweet she said, “On this #InternationalDayOfYoga let’s pledge to integrate #yoga in our lives to keep us healthy and balanced both physically & mentally.”

Similarly, Hiranandani Group Chairman and National President NAREDCO, Niranjan Hiranandani also tweeted,”#yoga plays a vital role in shaping #professional & #personal mindset. It trains not just #body but mind & #soul to #focus #strengthen #teamwork #resilience #vision #growth #Balance #flexibility & #peace #internationalyogaday2021 @hiranandanigrp @h_communities”.

Electric two-wheeler company, Hero Electric said that at the challenging time of the pandemic it has been mindful of the overall health of its partners, employees, and their extended families.

It has put together weekly sessions on mental health and yoga with reputed doctors and trainers for its dealers and their families to make sure they remain in the best of their health during these trying times.

“Hero (Electric) has put in its efforts towards ensuring each of its partner dealers and others connected to the company are safe and in the best of their mental health,” the company said in a statement.

Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of Godrej Group, said it is organising a special session for yoga day for its employees to help them prioritise their physical and mental wellbeing under its initiative #TogetherWeCan.

The company said the session by its in-house ergonomist Dr Reena Valecha will aim to help in creating awareness about health implications while working from home, how to adopt right ergonomic postures and a live ‘Yoganomics’ session.

Also Read: How Arya Collateral Warehousing Services is building a profitable business in a very tough Indian Agri Market

“This is part of the ongoing mental health and wellbeing initiative by the company. The session aims to help employees to reduce fatigue, improve productivity and cope with these difficult times,” the company said in a statement.

Homegrown wellness brand VAHDAM India said it has launched a wellness community, “Be.Well” on the occasion of International Yoga Day. Every Sunday, it will host an online wellness class for consumers across the world, free of cost, with an expert that will be aimed at benefiting the body, mind, and spirit.

It will also host a variety of sessions ranging from yoga classes, meditation and mental health awareness sessions, music and color therapy and sessions with nutritionists.