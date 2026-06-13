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Melinda French Gates Says Jeffrey Epstein ‘Could Have Been Stopped’ After Bill Gates Testimony

Melinda French Gates Says Jeffrey Epstein ‘Could Have Been Stopped’ After Bill Gates Testimony

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Melinda French Gates Says Jeffrey Epstein ‘Could Have Been Stopped’ After Bill Gates Testimony

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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Melinda French Gates has renewed criticism of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and the justice system that failed to stop him sooner, saying his crimes “could have been stopped” if authorities had acted effectively. She said this in an interview with The Guardian.

The billionaire philanthropist made the remarks in a recent interview, published just days after her former husband, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, testified before a congressional panel about his past interactions with Epstein and allegations that the disgraced financier attempted to blackmail him.

French Gates argued that the legal system failed victims by not intervening earlier. “The justice system didn’t do its job. It did not do its job. Full stop,” she said. “This could have been stopped.”

Her comments reflect ongoing public scrutiny surrounding Jeffrey Epstein’s network and the institutions that critics say failed to hold him accountable despite years of allegations and investigations.

Emotional Response to Meeting Epstein

During the interview, Melinda French Gates described her sole encounter with Jeffrey Epstein as deeply unsettling, recalling an instinctive reaction that left a lasting impression. She said being around him immediately raised alarm bells and compared the experience to recognizing danger without needing an explanation.

“Have you ever been around somebody that you just know is evil?” she said, explaining that the memory remains difficult to revisit.

Melinda French Gates added that discussions about Epstein continue to be emotionally challenging because of the suffering experienced by young women who were exploited and abused.

She emphasized the importance of trusting personal instincts and taking concerns seriously when warning signs emerge.

Bill Gates Faces Questions Over Epstein Relationship

The renewed attention comes after Bill Gates appeared before members of the House Oversight Committee during an ongoing review of Epstein-related matters.

According to prepared remarks, Bill Gates told lawmakers that Epstein became aware of sensitive details about his personal life, including marital infidelity, and later attempted to use that information as leverage.

Bill Gates stated that the effort was unsuccessful and maintained that he never witnessed any criminal conduct by Jeffrey Epstein during their interactions.

He also argued that Epstein sought relationships with influential individuals in an effort to enhance his public image and credibility.

The testimony has once again placed Gates’ past association with Epstein under public scrutiny, despite repeated statements from the Microsoft co-founder expressing regret over the relationship.

Focus on Justice and Women’s Empowerment

Melinda French Gates has increasingly focused her public work on women’s rights, healthcare access, and gender equality.

She recently pledged hundreds of millions of dollars toward initiatives supporting women’s health and leadership opportunities worldwide.

In the interview, she stressed that empowering women and strengthening institutions are essential steps toward preventing abuse and protecting vulnerable individuals.

“When women step into their full power, we have a different lens on society,” she said.

Since leaving the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in 2024, French Gates has expanded her independent philanthropic efforts, concentrating on issues affecting women and families globally.

Continuing Public Interest in Epstein Case

Years after Epstein’s death in federal custody, his case continues to generate public debate about accountability, institutional failures, and the protection of abuse victims.

French Gates’ latest comments add to ongoing discussions about whether earlier intervention by authorities could have prevented further harm and delivered justice sooner for those affected.

  • Melinda French Gates Says Jeffrey Epstein ‘Could Have Been Stopped’ After Bill Gates Testimony
  • Melinda French Gates Says Jeffrey Epstein ‘Could Have Been Stopped’ After Bill Gates Testimony

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