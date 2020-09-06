Teachers Day 2020: teachers are the strong pillars of the society and the nation

Teachers are the strong pillars of every society and nation in the world. And every year on September 5, India celebrates Teachers Day to honor the unique role and the invaluable contributions teachers make in our lives.

India marks Teachers Day on Dr S Radhakrishnan’s birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to the microblogging platform, Twitter, to wish the teachers across the country. “We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation,” he tweeted. “On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr S Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti.”

We remain grateful to the hardworking teachers for their contributions towards shaping minds and building our nation. On Teachers Day, we express gratitude to our teachers for their remarkable efforts. We pay tributes to Dr. S. Radhakrishnan on his Jayanti. #OurTeachersOurHeroes — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2020

Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan’s, the former president of India, birthday is observed as Teacher’s Day in India. “Instead of celebrating my birthday, it would be my proud privilege if September 5 is observed as Teacher’s Day,” he had said. Since 1962, this day is being celebrated as Teacher’s Day in honor of Dr S Radhakrishnan. He was a philosopher, scholar, and politician who dedicated his life to education and the youth of India. Dr S Radhakrishnan was the first Indian to hold a chair at the University of Oxford as the Spalding Professor of Eastern Religion and Ethics from 1936 to 1952. In 1954, Dr S Radhakrishnan was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honor of India.









Paying his tribute to the great leader, Union Minister Jitendra Singh tweeted, “According to Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, ‘The end product of education should be a free creative man, who can battle against historical circumstances and adversities of nature.” The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also paid his tributes. He said true teachers are those who help us think for ourselves. “Deep gratitude to all the teachers for their invaluable contribution in shaping the future of India,” the minister tweeted.

Unparalleled and complex role of teachers

Mukul Wasnik, the General Secretary of INC India, rightly said that teachers have an unparalleled role in shaping our destiny. We should appreciate and honor the complex role of the teaching profession and the significant responsibility teachers have in preparing children to lead successful and productive lives. We must recognize that the fundamental premise of being a teacher is to add value to the learning of each student. The act of teaching enable students to learn more than they would on their own, and to improve the possibilities that each student can realize their potential.