Inflexor Ventures to provide funding to startups through Deep Tech Fellowship program

Inflexor Ventures, a Venture Capital firm, is set to provide seed to series A funding to startups from their $100 million fund through the recently announced Deep Tech Fellowship program. It has joined hands with 100X.VC, a first cheque micro VC fund that invests via iSAFE notes in pre-seed and seed startups.









Jatin Desai, Partner at Inflexor Ventures, said Inflexor is a pre-Series A to A+ stage focused fund but we would like to engage early with talented founders and help shape their vision with capital and direction to get rapid product-market fit and help them scale up with deeptech industry insights and expertise and the firm’s global experience. “Getting into a 100X.VC cohort or Class as they say is very competitive and I have been a witness to their journey from Class 01 onwards. We believe in the thesis of the 100X.VC team, hence this close association.”

Ninad Karpe, Partner 100X.VC, said the company pioneered the concept of investment through iSAFE in India which helps in discovery of valuations at a later stage by external investors. “We are delighted that our partnership with Inflexor validates our belief of nurturing the startups at the first instance and then discovering their valuations. Our deeptech startup portfolio will be immensely benefitted through this partnership with Inflexor.”

Under the partnership, 100X.VC’s deeptech portfolio companies will receive mentorship and funding access from inflexor’s network. The DeepTech Fellowship program is designed to work with DeepTech startups funded by 100X.VC. Under the initiative, Inflexor’s team will do specialized workshops, experience sharing and one-on-one mentoring.

Selected startups will also get access to the firm’s network and their portfolio companies for business opportunities and feedback from successful founders. 100X.VC is quite innovative from other micro funds and works on a cohort model, “a class” where the selected group of startups are seed funded and mentored by 100X team and industry experts.