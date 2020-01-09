Reduce Your Business Costs with These Cool Tools

Launching and running your own business takes guts, passion, and of course, money! So, what can you do if your business costs are going beyond all your expectations? Well, you can use the following interesting tools for a start:

Logo Design

Unless you build a brand, you can’t compete with your rival companies. And for that, one thing that you absolutely need is a high-quality and attractive company logo. If you are thinking that designing premium logos costs a lot of money, then you are wrong! There are all kinds of online tools and platforms that allow you to create some of the most interesting logos in a matter of minutes and without spending a lot of money. For instance, you can use a logo generator like Tailor Brands that uses artificial intelligence technology to understand your requirements just like a human designer and then create original designs on its own! As for the cost, all you have to do is shell out the amount of money you typically spend on a regular pizza.









Graphic Design

You need quality graphics to elevate your online presence and attract customers. For instance, you need beautiful blog images, social media banners, email newsletter graphics, etc. Of course, having an in-house graphic designer can be of huge help here, but if you don’t have a budget for that, then you can use a simple drag-and-drop platform like Canva to create premium-quality visuals yourself for a small price!

Website

This is the age of the Internet, and the way how your business looks online has a huge impact on your popularity and success.

One of the most important things that you need to pay attention to online is your business website, but the good news is that you don’t have to build one from scratch. You don’t have to hire a professional website developer either or spend a ton of money. You can simply use a website builder like BeaverBuilder or WordPress, to create a website yourself.

Accountancy

Unless you are an expert at crunching numbers yourself, you are going to need the help of a professional accountant. The problem is, hiring a full-time account can be quite expensive, especially when your business size is rather small. So, you can use a tool like Freshbooks for all your bookkeeping needs, on a budget! It’s the best thing you can get that’s close to a real and certified accountant. Of course, once your cash flow improves, you can find the real deal for your business.

Tax Filing

Taxes can be quite complicated for business. If you are filing your returns yourself, then it can take a lot of time, and the chances of human error are also high. Instead, you can use tools like Turbo Tax that make tax filing easier, faster, and simpler.

Social Media

There is one thing that you need to know if you wish to succeed in today’s market, and that is: “content marketing is the best kind of marketing that exists today”. Since social media marketing is an integral part of that, you should consider using a dedicated social media manager program like Buffer or Hootsuite. These platforms allow you to manage all your social media accounts in one place and offer a slew of features to monitor your campaigns, schedule posts, optimise the content for better visibility, etc. In fact, you may never need help from a human social media manager if you are able to master these tools yourself!

Customer Support

No business can exist without customers. So, it’s your responsibility to give the best experience to your patrons by registering their feedback and resolving any issues that they encounter with your products or services. Since full-time customer support executives have to be paid decent salaries, you can cut costs here by using a chatbot instead. An intelligent bot installed on your website can handle all your concerns and complaints of your customers 24/7. It’s way cheaper than human employees and can also increase the customer retention rate. Some of the best AI programs in the industry include Aivo and Botsify.









Human Resources

Managing the staff can be quite tedious and time-consuming even for small enterprises. This is because it involves a variety of functions and areas viz. hiring and firing, retainment of the top talent, performance monitoring, working hours tracking, etc. Appointing full-time HR executives can easily deal with this problem, but even they can’t use their time properly as a lot of work is manual. Instead, you can just use a digital business tool that can both save time and money.

Olivia from Paradox, for instance, is a good business tool that you can use to find talented professionals for your business. It comes with tons of features like performance monitoring, automated employee interactions, etc. which can help you in more ways than you can imagine.

Content

Your customers judge your brand by everything, including the content. Naturally, you want your website copy, social media posts, blog posts, etc. to be grammatically correct and maintain good readability. For that, either you need to have proper training in copywriting or take services from one who has it. Or, you can also use tools like Grammarly.

Grammarly is an intelligent browser and word program that can automatically identify mistakes in your content and offer suggestions for correction. What makes it truly ingenious and helpful is that rather than just pinpointing the mistakes, it teaches you why and how these should be corrected. So, the more you use this tool, the more your content writing skills develop.

So, there you have it- some of the most amazing business tools that you can use to drive down the costs and improve the cash flow. Use as many of them as possible, and you are sure to observe a positive impact on your business!

