Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival

The arrival of NASA’s Crew-10 to the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday, March 16, 2025, was marked by an unexpected and humorous surprise. As the four astronauts floated into the ISS after their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docked, they were greeted not only by their fellow crewmates but also by a “visitor from another world.” Russian cosmonaut Ivan Vagner, a member of the Expedition 72 crew, donned an alien mask and casually floated around the station as the newcomers arrived. The lighthearted prank added a touch of humor to the highly anticipated docking event after the Crew-10 team spent approximately 29 hours in transit from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

A Warm—And Unusual—Welcome

NASA astronauts Anne McClain and Nichole Ayers, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Takuya Onishi, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Kirill Peskov were the latest crew members to join the ISS. After their capsule had successfully connected to the orbiting station, they entered the module at 1:35 a.m. EDT, greeted by their fellow astronauts.

While the crew was preparing for the SpaceX crew’s arrival, Vagner could be seen floating around in his alien mask, hoodie, pants, and socks, adding a playful touch to the historic moment. According to a NASA spokesperson, the prank was well-received and highlighted the camaraderie among astronauts aboard the ISS.

Following the official hatch opening by astronaut Sunita Williams, the ship’s bell was rung, and the new arrivals were welcomed with handshakes and hugs from the Expedition 72 crew. Williams later told Mission Control, “It was a wonderful day. Great to see our friends arrive.”

The Journey to the ISS

Crew-10’s arrival was an essential part of NASA’s ongoing space operations. The team launched aboard the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule on Friday, March 14, at 7:03 p.m. EDT. The mission is part of NASA SpaceX’s continued collaboration to maintain and staff the ISS, ensuring smooth operations and scientific research aboard the space station.

Crew-10’s arrival also signals a shift in personnel on the ISS. Crew-9 commander Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov are set to depart on Wednesday, March 20, as early as 4 a.m. EDT, before splashing down off the coast of Florida. Meanwhile, Williams and fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore will be preparing the new arrivals for their extended stay on the station.

A Much-Needed Morale Boost in Space

Vagner’s alien prank wasn’t just for laughs—it also provided a moment of levity for astronauts who spend months away from Earth. Life aboard the ISS is highly structured, filled with rigorous scientific experiments, maintenance work, and daily exercise routines to counteract the effects of microgravity. Humor and bonding activities help maintain morale and strengthen teamwork in the confined space environment.

This is not the first time astronauts have embraced humor in space. Previous missions have seen everything from floating pizza parties to impromptu musical performances. Vagner’s playful moment continues a long-standing tradition of keeping spirits high in one of the most challenging environments known to humankind.

As Crew-10 begins its mission on the ISS, one thing is clear—whether on Earth or in orbit, a good joke can go a long way.