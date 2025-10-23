Limp Bizkit to Continue Tour in Honor of Late Bassist Sam Rivers: “His Music Never Ends”

More in E! News
-
E! News
Kim Kardashian Defends 12-Year-Old North West’s Bold Look After Fake Tattoos, Piercings and Blue Hair Spark Controversy
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North West, has once again captured the internet’s attention...
-
E! News
Elizabeth Olsen Says She’d ‘Jump’ at Chance to Return as Wanda Maximoff, But Only in Movies with Theatrical Releases
Elizabeth Olsen has made it clear — she’s in it for the magic of the big...
-
E! News
Kim Kardashian Opens Up About ‘Toxic’ Marriage to Kanye West: “I Didn’t Know What I’d Wake Up To”
Reality star and business mogul Kim Kardashian is pulling back the curtain on her marriage to...
-
E! News
Sia’s Ex-Husband Seeks $250,000 Per Month in Spousal Support Amid Divorce Proceedings
Australian singer Sia Furler, known for hits like Chandelier and Titanium, is facing a high-profile spousal...
-
E! News
Diane Keaton’s Death Certificate Reveals Cause of Death as Pneumonia
Legendary actress Diane Keaton, celebrated for her wit, warmth, and timeless performances across five decades of...
-
E! News
Suni Lee Makes Her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Debut — Trading Gold Medals for Angel Wings
Olympic gymnast Sunisa “Suni” Lee proved she can flip, fly, and now float down the runway....
-
E! News
Kim Kardashian’s New SKIMS Launch Sends Fans Into Frenzy: The Faux Pubic Hair Thong That Broke the Internet
According to the SKIMS website, each thong comes “hand-tufted with a mix of curly and straight...
-
E! News
50 Cent’s Shreveport Empire: Rap Icon Plans to Turn Louisiana City Into Entertainment Powerhouse
Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson is once again proving he’s more than just a hip-hop heavyweight. The...
-
E! News
D’Angelo, Neo-Soul Pioneer and Grammy-Winning R&B Icon, Dies at 51
The music world is mourning the loss of D’Angelo — the Grammy-winning singer, songwriter, and producer...
-
E! News
Eminem’s Daughter Alaina Scott Announces Pregnancy: Rap Icon Set to Become Grandfather Again
Eminem is officially going to be a grandfather — again. The rapper’s eldest daughter, Alaina Marie...