Limp Bizkit to Continue Tour in Honor of Late Bassist Sam Rivers: "His Music Never Ends"

Limp Bizkit to Continue Tour in Honor of Late Bassist Sam Rivers "His Music Never Ends"

Limp Bizkit to Continue Tour in Honor of Late Bassist Sam Rivers: “His Music Never Ends”

Nu-metal pioneers Limp Bizkit have announced that they will continue their Papa Gringo Tour as planned following the death of founding bassist Sam Rivers. The band and its fans were left heartbroken after Rivers, 48, passed away last weekend.

Organizers for Limp Bizkit’s upcoming Mexico City concert confirmed that the group will honor Rivers’ memory on stage when they return to perform at Explanada Estadio Azteca on November 29.

“In such a significant moment for the band and its fans, Limp Bizkit has decided to continue with its performance,” promoter MusicVibe shared on Instagram. “That night, every riff and every scream will resonate in honor of the great legacy Sam offered to nu-metal. His energy will never cease.”

The band’s South American run will continue through Colombia, Peru, Chile, Argentina, and Brazil in December.

Remembering Sam Rivers: The Pulse of Limp Bizkit

Sam Rivers, who co-founded Limp Bizkit in 1994 alongside Fred Durst, John Otto, and later Wes Borland and DJ Lethal, was described by the band as the “pulse beneath every song” and “the soul in the sound.” His thunderous yet melodic bass playing helped define the group’s explosive blend of rap, rock, and metal across hits like Break Stuff and Nookie.

Sam RIvers on Bass with Fred Durst - Limp Bizkit

Sam Rivers on Bass with Fred Durst – Limp Bizkit

Following news of his death, Limp Bizkit shared a heartfelt message on social media: “He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends. His spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. Your music never ends.”

According to reports, emergency responders in St. Johns County, Florida, were called to Sam Rivers’ home for a “nonresponsive person in cardiac arrest.” Officials classified the incident as an “attended death,” indicating he was receiving medical care at the time. While no official cause of death has been announced, reports note that Rivers had a long battle with liver disease, having undergone a liver transplant in 2017.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Limp Bizkit (@limpbizkit)

Fred Durst’s Emotional Tribute

Frontman Fred Durst honored his longtime friend in an emotional video on Instagram, recalling their first meeting in Jacksonville, Florida, decades ago.

“There Sam was on stage, killing it on the bass,” Fred Durst said. “He was so smooth and stood out. Everything else disappeared. From that moment, I knew — that’s the guy.”

Fred Durst reflected on their lifelong musical partnership and the global journey they shared: “We’ve rocked stadiums, been around the world, shared so many moments together. Wherever Sam is right now, he’s smiling and saying, ‘Man, I did it.’ And he did. What he’s left us behind is priceless.”

The Show Will Go On — In His Honor

As Limp Bizkit prepares to take the stage again, the tour will double as a tribute to Sam Rivers’ enduring influence on the band’s sound and spirit.

“He really did have an impact on the world,” Durst added. “His music and his gift are ones that will keep on giving.”

For fans, the upcoming performances won’t just be concerts — they’ll be a celebration of Rivers’ life, rhythm, and legacy.

