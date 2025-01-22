Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats

In a dramatic turn of events, YouTube and TikTok sensation MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, has officially entered the fray to purchase TikTok, aligning himself with a group of investors determined to keep the platform accessible in the United States. As TikTok faces a looming ban unless its Chinese ownership transfers to a non-China-based entity, the stakes for the app’s 170 million U.S. users couldn’t be higher.

The 75-day countdown began after the Supreme Court upheld a federal law mandating ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, sell its U.S. operations. The law was enacted over national security concerns related to data privacy and potential Chinese government influence. President Donald Trump’s executive order signed this week temporarily reprieved the app, but the clock is ticking for a permanent solution.

MrBeast Steps Up

Jimmy Donaldson took to X (formerly Twitter) with a cheeky but impactful post: “Okay, fine, I’ll buy TikTok so it doesn’t get banned.” Days later, he reiterated his commitment in a TikTok video, standing alongside his legal team. “I just got out of a meeting with a bunch of billionaires. TikTok, we mean business,” he declared.

Okay fine, I’ll buy Tik Tok so it doesn’t get banned — MrBeast (@MrBeast) January 14, 2025

Donaldson’s bid is part of a consortium of institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals led by Jesse Tinsley, CEO of Employer.com. According to a spokesperson from Paul Hastings law firm, which represents the group, the proposal ensures TikTok’s operational continuity and addresses national security concerns.

“Our offer represents a win-win solution that preserves this vital platform while safeguarding user data,” Tinsley said in a statement. The exact financial terms of the bid remain undisclosed, but industry analysts estimate TikTok’s U.S. assets, excluding its algorithm, to be worth $40–$50 billion.

The Broader Battle for TikTok

MrBeast is not the only potential buyer in the mix. A coalition called “The People’s Bid for TikTok,” featuring Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and billionaire Frank McCourt, has also made an offer. Backed by Guggenheim Securities and World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee, their proposal aims to restructure the platform with less focus on user data collection.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials have reportedly explored selling a portion of TikTok to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. However, ByteDance has publicly resisted selling the platform, emphasizing its commitment to its current structure.

While Trump’s executive order delays the enforcement of the TikTok ban, the solution is temporary. ByteDance faces a difficult choice: sell its U.S. operations or risk losing access to one of its largest markets. Even if a sale occurs, TikTok’s algorithm—a core component of its value—may not be included, complicating any acquisition.

For MrBeast, acquiring TikTok represents a business opportunity and a chance to cement his influence across social media. He appears uniquely positioned to champion this bold move with an estimated net worth of $1 billion, multiple entrepreneurial ventures, and a dedicated global following.

As the deadline approaches, the world will see if MrBeast and his investor group can save TikTok from its uncertain future and ensure the platform remains a vital part of the American social media landscape.