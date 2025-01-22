Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats

Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats The People's bif For TikTok Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and billionaire Frank McCourt ByteDance

News

Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats

Tech Plunge
Published on

In a dramatic turn of events, YouTube and TikTok sensation MrBeast, also known as Jimmy Donaldson, has officially entered the fray to purchase TikTok, aligning himself with a group of investors determined to keep the platform accessible in the United States. As TikTok faces a looming ban unless its Chinese ownership transfers to a non-China-based entity, the stakes for the app’s 170 million U.S. users couldn’t be higher.

The 75-day countdown began after the Supreme Court upheld a federal law mandating ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company, sell its U.S. operations. The law was enacted over national security concerns related to data privacy and potential Chinese government influence. President Donald Trump’s executive order signed this week temporarily reprieved the app, but the clock is ticking for a permanent solution.

MrBeast Steps Up

Jimmy Donaldson took to X (formerly Twitter) with a cheeky but impactful post: “Okay, fine, I’ll buy TikTok so it doesn’t get banned.” Days later, he reiterated his commitment in a TikTok video, standing alongside his legal team. “I just got out of a meeting with a bunch of billionaires. TikTok, we mean business,” he declared.

Donaldson’s bid is part of a consortium of institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals led by Jesse Tinsley, CEO of Employer.com. According to a spokesperson from Paul Hastings law firm, which represents the group, the proposal ensures TikTok’s operational continuity and addresses national security concerns.

“Our offer represents a win-win solution that preserves this vital platform while safeguarding user data,” Tinsley said in a statement. The exact financial terms of the bid remain undisclosed, but industry analysts estimate TikTok’s U.S. assets, excluding its algorithm, to be worth $40–$50 billion.

The Broader Battle for TikTok

MrBeast is not the only potential buyer in the mix. A coalition called “The People’s Bid for TikTok,” featuring Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and billionaire Frank McCourt, has also made an offer. Backed by Guggenheim Securities and World Wide Web inventor Tim Berners-Lee, their proposal aims to restructure the platform with less focus on user data collection.

Meanwhile, Chinese officials have reportedly explored selling a portion of TikTok to Tesla CEO Elon Musk. However, ByteDance has publicly resisted selling the platform, emphasizing its commitment to its current structure.

Trump’s Executive Orders, Day One Shockwave: Pardons, TikTok, Climate Change and a Bold ‘America First’ Reset

While Trump’s executive order delays the enforcement of the TikTok ban, the solution is temporary. ByteDance faces a difficult choice: sell its U.S. operations or risk losing access to one of its largest markets. Even if a sale occurs, TikTok’s algorithm—a core component of its value—may not be included, complicating any acquisition.

For MrBeast, acquiring TikTok represents a business opportunity and a chance to cement his influence across social media. He appears uniquely positioned to champion this bold move with an estimated net worth of $1 billion, multiple entrepreneurial ventures, and a dedicated global following.

As the deadline approaches, the world will see if MrBeast and his investor group can save TikTok from its uncertain future and ensure the platform remains a vital part of the American social media landscape.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Elon Musk Responds to Backlash Over Salute at Trump Rally Nazi Salute Fascism Hitler

Elon Musk Responds to Backlash Over Controversial Gesture at Trump Rally
By January 22, 2025
Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats The People's bif For TikTok Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and billionaire Frank McCourt ByteDance

Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats
By January 22, 2025
Trump Unveils $500 Billion Stargate AI Investment Initiative to Lead Global Innovation Masayoshi Son of SoftBank, Larry Ellison of Oracle, and Sam Altman of OpenAI

Trump Unveils $500 Billion Stargate AI Investment Initiative to Lead Global Innovation
By January 22, 2025
Trump Appoints Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight as Ambassadors to Revive Hollywood

Trump Appoints Sylvester Stallone, Mel Gibson, and Jon Voight as Ambassadors to Revive Hollywood
By January 21, 2025
David Lynch America’s Ultimate Storyteller and a Cinematic Poet Eraserhead Twin Peaks Dune Blue Velvet Lost Highway , Mulholland Drive, Inland Empire

David Lynch: America’s Ultimate Storyteller and a Cinematic Poet
By January 20, 2025
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
By January 20, 2025
Income Tax Return Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24 Belated ITR Missed ITR CBDT India

Income Tax Return: Last Chance to File Belated ITR for FY 2023-24
By January 15, 2025
Starbucks Ends Open-Door Policy No Purchase, No Stay, No restrooms, No Wifi Howard Schultz Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol Open Door Policy

Starbucks Ends Open-Door Policy: No Purchase, No Stay
By January 15, 2025
Union Bank of India Promotes Sustainable Living with Green Home Loans Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF)

Union Bank of India Promotes Sustainable Living with Green Home Loans
By January 15, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats The People's bif For TikTok Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and billionaire Frank McCourt ByteDance

Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats
By January 22, 2025
Trump Unveils $500 Billion Stargate AI Investment Initiative to Lead Global Innovation Masayoshi Son of SoftBank, Larry Ellison of Oracle, and Sam Altman of OpenAI

Trump Unveils $500 Billion Stargate AI Investment Initiative to Lead Global Innovation
By January 22, 2025
TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC Elon Musk (X), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC
By January 20, 2025
Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats The People's bif For TikTok Shark Tank’s Kevin O’Leary and billionaire Frank McCourt ByteDance

Billionaire YouTuber MrBeast Officially Joins the Race to Acquire TikTok Amid U.S. Ban Threats
By January 22, 2025
TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC Elon Musk (X), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta), and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

TikTok’s “President Trump” Tribute Sparks Outrage from AOC
By January 20, 2025
Stanford Lawyer Mark Lemley Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift Joe Rogan Manosphere

Stanford Lawyer Drops Meta, Slams Zuckerberg’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ and Shocking Leadership Shift
By January 20, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again Reigniting Climate Concerns Paris Climate Change Accord Paris Climate Change Agreement What is Paris Climate Change Accord

Trump Pulls U.S. Out of Paris Agreement Again, Reigniting Climate Concerns
By January 21, 2025
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs National Weather Service LA Suburbs Wild Fire California

Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs
By January 8, 2025
Apple TV+ Renews ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2 Vince Vaughn Returns as Yancy Ted Lasso Scrubs Bill Lawrence

Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Renews ‘Bad Monkey’ Season 2: Vince Vaughn Returns as Yancy
Lil Baby Drops Highly Anticipated ‘WHAM’ Album, Feat. Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rylo, and 21 Savage

Album Drop

Lil Baby Drops Highly Anticipated ‘WHAM’ Album, Feat. Young Thug, Future, GloRilla, Rylo, and 21 Savage
New Kanye West 'Ye' Snippet from Bully Album Leaks Online_Ty Dolla _ Vultures 2_Kai Cenat_Preacher Man

Hip Hop/ Rap

New Kanye West ‘Ye’ Snippet from Bully Album Leaks Online
Mashable is a global, multi-platform media and entertainment company For more queries and news contact us on this Email: info@mashablepartners.com
To Top
Loading...