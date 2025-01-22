Elon Musk Responds to Backlash Over Controversial Gesture at Trump Rally

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has found himself at the centre of a controversy following a gesture made during a rally celebrating Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 47th President of the United States. The incident occurred at the Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C., where Musk joined Trump in addressing the crowd. During his speech, Elon Musk salute i.e. placed his right hand over his heart before extending it straight out in front of him—a gesture he repeated for the audience seated behind him. While some viewed the action as an awkward expression of enthusiasm, others on social media likened it to a Nazi salute, sparking heated debate.

Social Media Outcry and Defense

Critics quickly took to X, the platform owned by Elon Musk, to question the intent behind the gesture. A historian specializing in fascism described it as “a Nazi salute and a very belligerent one too.” However, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), an organization dedicated to combating antisemitism, dismissed these claims. In a statement on X, the ADL said, “It seems that Elon Musk made an awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm, not a Nazi salute.”

Elon Musk responded to the criticism with characteristic defiance, posting on X, “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”

Context and Controversy

The gesture also drew international attention when Andrea Stroppa, a Musk associate and supporter of Italy’s far-right Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, referred to it as a “Roman salute” in a now-deleted social media post. The Roman salute, historically associated with Benito Mussolini’s Fascist Party, was later adopted by Adolf Hitler’s Nazi regime.

Stroppa later clarified that Musk’s gesture was a personal expression of gratitude, emphasizing that Musk, who is on the autism spectrum, was conveying his emotions. “Elon was saying, ‘I want to give my heart to you,’ which is exactly what he communicated into the microphone,” Stroppa explained.

Political Implications

Elon Musk’s politics have drawn increasing scrutiny in recent years, as he has expressed support for far-right parties in Germany and the UK. Critics argue that his growing alignment with Trump and similar figures has amplified these controversies.

The gesture at the rally comes amid Musk’s new role as co-leader of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency, a position that signals a deepening partnership between the two influential figures.

Global Reaction

The incident even reached the World Economic Forum in Davos, where German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was asked about the gesture. Scholz reaffirmed Europe’s commitment to free speech but warned against any actions that support extremist ideologies.

While the debate over Musk’s intent continues, the gesture has further polarized opinions about one of the world’s most prominent and controversial entrepreneurs. As Musk balances his roles as a tech mogul and political ally, his every move remains under intense scrutiny.

This controversy over Elon Musk salute or gesture underscores the complex intersection of personal expression, political affiliations, and public perception in today’s hyper-connected world.