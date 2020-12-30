Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Dept of Land Resources gets Digital India Award from President

News

Dept of Land Resources gets Digital India Award from President

Press Trust of India
Published on

The Ministry of Rural Development’s land resources department has bagged the Digital India Awards 2020 for promoting excellence in digital governance. The award was conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday at a virtual ceremony to Department Land Resources Additional Secretary Hukum Singh Meena and team in the presence of Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. The award is in the recognition for implementing a comprehensive IT application in the land registration system in the country, an official statement said. This software application for registration has already been implemented in 12 states and UTs, including Punjab, Jharkhand, Goa, Manipur, Mizoram, Maharashtra and Dadra & Nagar Haveli.




The award has been given for IT application in registration system, named as a National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS). The Digital India Awards is an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to honour exemplary initiatives/practices in digital-governance, it said. The 6th Digital India Awards 2020 have been presented in six categories Innovation in Pandemic; Excellence in Digital Governance; Excellence in Digital Governance; Excellence in Digital Governance; Open Data Champion; and Exemplary Product, it added.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Dept of Land Resources gets Digital India Award from President
By December 30, 2020

Expert Committee recommends granting environmental clearance to Central Vista project
By December 29, 2020

Maintaining 4 per cent inflation appropriate for India: RBI paper
By December 29, 2020

Startup & Entrepreneurship

Fintech, e-commerce, SaaS, logistics and Edtech in Wizikey’s ‘Hottest Startups of 2020’ top 10

Banking

HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, among top-10 lenders in 2020; Google Pay, PhonePe top wallets: Report

Technology

Experts recommend new cybersecurity law to protect women on social media
To Top
Loading...