Teen’s Body Found in Singer D4vd’s Tesla

Los Angeles authorities are investigating the mysterious death of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was discovered on September 8, 2025, inside the trunk of a Tesla registered to the singer D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) has clarified that no suspects or persons of interest have been named, countering widespread online speculation about the musician’s involvement.

The vehicle had been parked in the Hollywood Hills for several weeks before being towed, and Celeste RIvas Hernandez’s body was in a state of decomposition when discovered. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet determined the cause or manner of death, leaving the investigation open.







History of Law Enforcement Visits

Newly obtained records show that deputies visited Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s home in Lake Elsinore multiple times over the past few years. ABC News obtained a call log revealing numerous visits, especially in 2024, often listed as “FU” or follow-ups. Hernandez had been reported missing by her family at least three times during that year.

These visits, along with the discovery of her body, have intensified questions about her life and the events leading up to her death. Law enforcement has stressed that the case remains a death investigation and not officially a homicide probe until the medical examiner completes toxicology and lab tests.

Timeline of Events

Aug. 27, 2025: A parking officer noted the Tesla’s tire position in Hollywood Hills.

Sept. 3: A citation was issued for violating the 72-hour parking ordinance.

Sept. 5: D4vd’s Tesla was impounded.

Sept. 8: Hernandez’s decomposed body was discovered in the car’s trunk.

Sept. 18: Detectives searched a Hollywood Hills home recently leased by D4vd.

Authorities have confirmed that Hernandez’s body has been released to her family, and a memorial service is scheduled.

LAPD Statement and Investigation

Captain Scot Williams of the LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division emphasized that investigators are working closely with the medical examiner. “It remains unclear whether there is any criminal culpability beyond the concealment of her body,” Williams said. Police have warned the public to avoid spreading false information online.

Legal expert Brian Buckmire told ABC News that prosecution depends on confirming whether Celeste RIvas Hernandez’s death was a homicide and determining the “who and the how.” D4vd has retained attorney Blair Berk, known for handling high-profile cases.

Public Reaction and Online Speculation

Fans and social media users have closely examined D4vd’s lyrics and music videos, which contain dark imagery. However, authorities caution that no evidence currently links the singer to Hernandez’s death.

As the investigation continues, the LAPD is urging patience while forensic analysis and toxicology reports are completed. The goal remains to uncover the truth and provide justice for Celeste Rivas Hernandez and her family.