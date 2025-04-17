Diddy Brings in Young Thug’s Attorney Brian Steel Ahead of Sex Trafficking Trial

As his high-stakes federal trial approaches, Sean “Diddy” Combs has enlisted one of the most talked-about defence attorneys in recent memory: Brian Steel, the legal mind behind Young Thug’s dramatic release in his Georgia RICO case. In court documents filed Tuesday in Manhattan, Brian Steel officially requested permission to represent Sean Diddy Combs in the upcoming sex trafficking and racketeering trial, which is set to begin jury selection on May 5. Because Steel is based in Atlanta, he must receive special court approval to participate in this New York-based case — a formality that’s expected to be granted.

Brian Steel’s addition to the defence team marks a strategic and potentially game-changing move. Known for his cool-headed, meticulous courtroom style and fierce loyalty to clients, Brian Steel rose to national attention last year while representing rapper Young Thug (real name Jeffery Williams). The high-profile case, which alleged that Thug’s YSL music collective was actually a violent criminal gang, captivated both the legal and music worlds. Steel’s work on the case ultimately helped secure Thug’s release with a 15-year probation sentence instead of the 25-year prison term prosecutors had sought.

Now, Sean Diddy Combs is hoping Steel can deliver a similar courtroom miracle.

The charges against Diddy, though different in nature, carry similarly heavy consequences. Federal prosecutors allege the music mogul used his fame, wealth, and entertainment empire as tools in a long-running pattern of sexual abuse and intimidation. The accusations span decades and involve numerous women who claim Sean Diddy Combs exploited and trafficked them while using his influence to silence them. In addition to sex trafficking, Combs faces charges under RICO statutes — laws designed to dismantle organised criminal enterprises.

Steel will join Combs’ existing legal team, which includes veteran defence lawyer Marc Agnifilo, known for representing Martin Shkreli and NXIVM cult leader Keith Raniere, as well as Teny Geragos, daughter of famed attorney Mark Geragos. Combs has cycled through several attorneys in recent months, with high-profile appellate lawyer Alexandra Shapiro joining in October, while Anthony L. Ricco stepped down from the case in February for undisclosed reasons.

Brian Steel’s arrival comes after months of turmoil for Combs’ legal strategy. In contrast to Young Thug’s decision to resist a plea deal and gamble on leniency — a move that ultimately paid off — Combs’ team has thus far been navigating a more hostile legal climate. The public scrutiny, combined with the gravity of the allegations, has made any form of negotiation difficult.

Still, Brian Steel brings a boldness to the defence facing RICO charges. In Thug’s trial, he made headlines for accusing the presiding judge of holding a secret meeting with prosecutors — a stand that briefly landed him in jail for contempt but ultimately led to that judge’s removal from the case. That fearless approach may be exactly what Combs needs in a case where the stakes are personal, professional, and historical.

Whether Steel can work his courtroom magic again remains to be seen — but with trial day fast approaching, the battle is officially on.