Rosalía Launches Calvin Klein’s “New Era” with Iconic Fall 2025 Campaign

Spanish superstar Rosalía is officially the face of Calvin Klein’s Fall 2025 underwear campaign, ushering in what the brand calls a “new era” of innovation, comfort, and sensuality. The singer, songwriter, and producer takes center stage in the campaign, which launched globally on September 9, showcasing her signature blend of artistry and allure.

A Full Circle Moment

For Rosalía, the partnership is deeply personal. “Calvin Klein underwear has been a staple in my wardrobe for years,” she said in a statement. “I love the brand and it’s an honor to be in the campaign – it feels like a full circle moment.”



The campaign, photographed by Carlijn Jacobs, highlights Rosalia in the brand’s new Icon Cotton Modal line, which features innovative “stitch-free” waistbands and bonded hook-and-eye closures designed for a smoother silhouette and enhanced breathability. The result is a collection that blends comfort, performance, and elegance.

Rosalía Flaunts Calvin Klein Icon Cotton Modal line

Rosalía Flaunts Calvin Klein Icon Cotton Modal line

Campaign Details: Icon Cotton Modal & More

Rosalia models not only the new Icon Cotton Modal line but also Calvin Klein’s Heritage Cotton styles and the Perfectly Fit bra and bikini, bringing a modern, bold energy to timeless pieces.

The Fall 2025 launch builds on Calvin Klein’s tradition of collaborating with global stars. Earlier this year, Puerto Rican hitmaker Bad Bunny fronted the men’s Icon Cotton Stretch campaign. Now, with Rosalía leading the women’s line, Calvin Klein positions the Icon Cotton range as a unisex staple reimagined for a new generation.

A campaign video, released exclusively through Billboard, features Rosalía’s signature flair for performance and storytelling, merging the worlds of fashion and music in one sleek production.

Expanding Her Legacy

The Calvin Klein collaboration is the latest in a string of high-profile ventures for Rosalía. Beyond her music career—which includes chart-toppers like “Despechá” and critically acclaimed albums—she is set to join the cast of HBO’s smash-hit Euphoria for its third season, premiering in 2026.

“Euphoria has been my favorite series over the last few years and I couldn’t be happier and more grateful to be acting alongside all of these incredibly talented people that I admire so much,” she wrote earlier this year.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Calvin Klein (@calvinklein)

Fashion Meets Global Stardom

Calvin Klein has long been known for turning cultural icons into global fashion ambassadors, from Kate Moss to Justin Bieber. With Rosalía, the brand continues its tradition of merging bold artistry with intimate apparel.

By blending her fearless style and musical influence, Rosalia’s Calvin Klein debut doesn’t just mark a campaign—it signals the next phase of her evolution as a global icon. And if the buzz surrounding her photos and video is any indication, the Fall 2025 collection is set to become one of Calvin Klein’s most talked-about launches in years.

