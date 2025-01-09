Connect with us

US Honors Jimmy Carter with Washington Funeral and Georgia Burial

US Honors Jimmy Carter with Washington Funeral and Georgia Burial

Former President Jimmy Carter, remembered for his integrity, humanitarian work, and lifelong devotion to public service, will be honoured with a state funeral at Washington National Cathedral. The service marks the culmination of six days of national mourning and will be followed by a second funeral and burial in his hometown of Plains, Georgia. President Joe Biden, the first senator to endorse Carter’s 1976 presidential campaign, will deliver a eulogy. All living U.S. presidents, including President-elect Donald Trump, are expected to attend, making the event a rare gathering of former commanders-in-chief. Earlier, Trump paid his respects before Carter’s casket at the Capitol Rotunda.

The ceremonies celebrate Jimmy Carter’s legacy as the 39th president and as a global humanitarian. Bill Gates, whose foundation collaborated with Carter to combat treatable diseases like the Guinea worm, praised his vision. “He set a very high bar for presidents, showing how leadership can extend far beyond political office,” Bill Gates remarked.

Bernice King, daughter of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., drew parallels between the two Georgians, both Nobel Peace Prize winners. “President Carter and my father exemplified what is possible when love and faith drive leadership,” King stated.

A Life of Service and Legacy

Born 1924 in Plains, Georgia, Carter rose from peanut farmer and naval officer to the nation’s highest office. His presidency (1977–1981) was marked by notable achievements, including the Camp David Accords, which brokered peace between Israel and Egypt. However, inflation, rising interest rates, and the Iran hostage crisis also challenged his term, contributing to his defeat by Ronald Reagan in 1980.B

After leaving office, Jimmy Carter’s influence grew through his work with The Carter Center, a global nonprofit he founded with his wife, Rosalynn. The organization has fought diseases, monitored elections, and advocated for social justice. Today, it employs over 3,000 people worldwide.

Carter’s casket, which lay in state at the Capitol earlier this week, drew thousands of mourners braving frigid weather to pay their respects. Tributes highlighted his post-presidency efforts, emphasizing his humility and commitment to serving humanity.

Final Farewell in Georgia

Following the Washington service, Jimmy Carter’s remains will return to Georgia aboard a Boeing 747 that serves as Air Force One. In Plains, he will be honored with a funeral at Maranatha Baptist Church, where he taught Sunday school for decades.

A procession through Plains will pass landmarks of his life, including the train depot that housed his 1976 campaign headquarters. Carter will be laid to rest on family land beside Rosalynn, his wife of 77 years, who passed away in 2023.

As the US bids farewell to Carter, his legacy as a leader driven by faith, decency, and a relentless work ethic will endure.


By January 9, 2025
